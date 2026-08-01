Our Top 0% Intro APR Card of August 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months

If you already know a big expense is coming -- a kitchen remodel, a new HVAC unit, or a dental bill insurance won't fully cover -- a smart option to pay for it, without handing a bank interest, is a 0% intro APR card. And in August 2026, my pick is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

It gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.

That's the longest interest-free runway on new purchases I can find anywhere right now, and there's a $0 annual fee.

Award winner: Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for Purchases

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card won our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for Purchases award for 2026.

It beat out dozens of offers my team reviewed this year, and earned a perfect 5-out-of-5 rating from our analysts.