Our Top 0% Intro APR Card of August 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months
If you already know a big expense is coming -- a kitchen remodel, a new HVAC unit, or a dental bill insurance won't fully cover -- a smart option to pay for it, without handing a bank interest, is a 0% intro APR card. And in August 2026, my pick is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
It gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.
That's the longest interest-free runway on new purchases I can find anywhere right now, and there's a $0 annual fee.
Award winner: Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for Purchases
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card won our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for Purchases award for 2026.
It beat out dozens of offers my team reviewed this year, and earned a perfect 5-out-of-5 rating from our analysts.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
It's a perfect fit for those looking to finance a new purchase, transfer a balance, or both. You get almost two years of interest-free breathing room to make payments and crush debt.
What 21 months at 0% saves on a $5,000 purchase
Putting a $5,000 purchase on a top 0% intro APR card and spreading payments over 21 months costs about $238 a month. As long as you make the payments, you'll pay $0 in interest.
Buying with a regular credit card, the interest would be brutal.
The average credit card interest rate is 21% APR, according to Motley Fool Money research. Paying that same $238 a month at 21% APR, you'd need about 27 months and hand over close to $1,290 in interest.
Same purchase, same monthly payment, roughly $1,290 apart. That's the whole case in one number.
Warning: a big balance dents your credit score.
Something to be aware of before applying for any 0% intro APR credit card… Carrying a large balance on a brand new card can lower your credit score, mostly by spiking your credit utilization. Utilization is how much of your available credit you're using, and it's one of the biggest factors in your score.
A nearly maxed-out card pushes your utilization really high. For example, if you get a card with a $6,000 credit limit, and charge $5,000 to it, your utilization ratio is at 83% (way past the 30% experts recommend staying under).
I watched this happen to my sister-in-law. She and her husband opened two 0% intro APR cards while building their house. She practically maxed both cards out, and her credit score tanked.
Here's the part that matters: Her score recovered over time. As they paid the balances down, her score climbed right back, and they still saved thousands in interest along the way. The dip is temporary; the savings are permanent.
Who a 0% intro APR credit card is right for
A 0% intro APR credit card fits you best when you have a large, planned expense that you'd rather not pay for with savings or finance at a high APR. It's also best when the person applying has a realistic plan to pay the full balance off before the intro APR runs out.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earns no rewards, so it's not really a long-term keeper or everyday card. It's more like a tool built for one job. For everyday spending you pay off in full each month, you'll want one of the best rewards credit cards instead.
But for a big planned buy you want to pay off over time, this is the card I'd hand a friend. See our full Wells Fargo Reflect® Card review to learn more and apply.
FAQs
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Yes, you still owe at least the minimum payment every month. A 0% intro APR means no interest, not no payments. Missing one payment is dangerous, because it can void your intro APR, so setting up autopay is the safest way to protect it.
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Most 0% intro APR cards call for good-to-excellent credit, generally a FICO® Score in the high 600s or better. A higher score improves your approval odds and can earn you a larger credit limit for the purchase you're financing.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.