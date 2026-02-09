Our Top 0% Intro APR Card of February 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months

When it comes to high-interest debt, a handful of credit cards offer a year or more of breathing room -- I'm talking a 0% intro APR offer of 12 or 15 months.

But what if you want -- or need -- more than that? If so, I've only got one recommendation: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), with an intro APR offer lasting nearly two full years. That is 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, and why it's my favorite way to erase debt in February 2026.

Almost two whole years of intro APR

With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll get:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies

$0 annual fee

$600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

That's easily one of the longest intro APR periods you can find -- which means if your goal is to save on interest, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. Just note that balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.