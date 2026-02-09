Our Top 0% Intro APR Card of February 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months
When it comes to high-interest debt, a handful of credit cards offer a year or more of breathing room -- I'm talking a 0% intro APR offer of 12 or 15 months.
But what if you want -- or need -- more than that? If so, I've only got one recommendation: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), with an intro APR offer lasting nearly two full years. That is 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, and why it's my favorite way to erase debt in February 2026.
Almost two whole years of intro APR
With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll get:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies
- $0 annual fee
- $600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card
That's easily one of the longest intro APR periods you can find -- which means if your goal is to save on interest, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. Just note that balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
Who should apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect Card?
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a fantastic way to cut down on high-interest debt, but if long-term perks and minimal fees are more your bag, you'll want to look elsewhere. That's because this card has:
- No ongoing earning rates or rewards structure
- A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5
- A 3% foreign transaction fee
The balance transfer fee almost always works out to be a better deal than paying interest, but it's still worth noting. And the fact that the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't earn any rewards definitely hurts if that's something you're after.
Still, if your immediate goal is to save on interest -- and if you're in serious debt, it should be -- the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card just might be your best bet. With 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (afterwards 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies) and a $0 annual fee, it's my go-to recommendation for friends and family trying to get their finances back on track.
