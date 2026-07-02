Our Top 0% Intro APR Card of July 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months

Carrying a balance on a 20%-plus credit card is one of the most expensive things you can do with your money. The average American owes about $6,715 in credit card debt, according to Motley Fool research. If that's you, the best tool I can point to in July 2026 is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). It gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, after the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies -- close to two years to clear your debt with nothing going to interest. That long runway won it our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Long 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Cellphone protection Balance transfer fee Foreign transaction fee No rewards program

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.



What 21 months intro APR does to $6,000 of debt A balance transfer moves your existing debt onto a card that charges no interest for a set time. On the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, that time is 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers, and the dollars you pay land on the balance. (A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.) Say you're carrying $6,000 at a 22% APR. Paying $300 a month, it takes about 26 months to clear and costs you roughly $1,540 in interest. Move that same $6,000 to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and the math changes fast. At $300 a month you finish inside the 21-month window, and your interest total is $0.

Option Monthly Payment Months to Payoff Interest Paid Current 22% APR card $300 ~26 ~$1,540 Transfer to a 0% intro APR card $300 21 $0 Data source: Author's calculations.

In real life, your debt and APR numbers will look different. To see your own version of this math, run the figures through our free online balance transfer calculator. Just plug in what you owe, your current APR, and what you can pay each month. It shows you the interest you'd save and how fast you'd be debt-free. The 5%, min: $5 transfer fee, and it still saves you money The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card charges a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. On a $6,000 transfer, that's a one-time $300 added to your balance. Three hundred dollars is a lot of money, I won't pretend otherwise. But if you weigh it against the roughly $1,540 in interest you'd pay carrying that balance on a 22% card, it's a drop in the bucket. Spending $300 once to avoid $1,540 makes sense, and you'd still get out of debt about five months sooner. That's the honest test for any balance transfer card: the fee only makes sense when it's smaller than the interest you'd otherwise pay. On a high-rate balance you plan to clear inside the window, it usually wins easily. How to clear your balance before the intro APR window closes Set your monthly payment by dividing your transferred balance by 21. That pace gets you to zero before the intro period ends. On a $6,300 balance (your $6,000 plus the $300 fee), that's $300 a month. Round up to $315 and you finish a month early with a cushion. I always encourage people to automate monthly payments the day the first transfer clears. Set it, forget it, and let the intro APR window do the work. Who should transfer a balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card fits you best if you're carrying high-interest debt and can realistically clear it in under two years. Good-to-excellent credit helps you qualify, which typically equates to a FICO® Score in the high 600s or better. It's a weaker fit if you have a smaller balance and can pay it off in less than six months or so. But for a large balance and a long payoff, nearly two years of an intro APR is tough to beat. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earned a perfect 5-out-of-5 rating from our analysts this year, and it's the card I'd hand a friend for exactly this job. See our full Wells Fargo Reflect® Card review to learn more and apply.



