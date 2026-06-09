Our Top 0% Intro APR Card of June 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months

I review credit card offers for a living. And in June 2026, the best 0% intro APR card I can recommend is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card ( rates and fees ). It earns 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply.

Instead of putting that expense on a regular credit card and "figure it out later," a smarter move can be to use a 0% intro APR credit card. This lets you pay the balance slowly over time, without 20%+ compounding against you month after month.

An unexpected expense doesn't care what month it is. The transmission goes, the water heater quits, the dog eats something it shouldn't have. Suddenly you owe $3,600 you never budgeted for.

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Award winner: Best 0% intro APR Credit Card in 2026

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of my favorite cards to recommend right now.

It gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, after which a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply-- just about the longest interest-free runway you'll find anywhere in 2026.

That's nearly two years to knock out a big buy without a penny going to interest. And there's also a $0 annual fee, so each dollar you pay lands right on your balance.

It's no surprise it cleaned up at our 2026 awards. When my team reviewed dozens of similar offers for 2026, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card walked away with two big honors. It earned our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card title and a perfect 5-out-of-5 star rating from our independent analysts.

What financing a $3,600 emergency looks like

Here's a hypothetical scenario (I hope this never happens to you in real life!) to show you how a top 0% intro APR card like this can help solve a financial emergency.

Let's say your dog has a rough week and the vet hands you a $3,600 bill.

Rather than paying for it on your everyday credit card and racking up interest, you open the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. You put the whole bill on the new card, and are covered by its intro APR offer. Now you have nearly two full years to pay it back with no interest.

You decide to keep things simple and make $200 per month payments. At that pace (and without any interest in the way) your entire $3,600 bill will be paid off in 18 months, well before the intro APR period ends.

Your total interest comes out to exactly $0.

Compare that to leaving the same $3,600 on a regular card charging around 21%. Even at $200 a month, you'd be paying for closer to 22 months and handing over roughly $750 in interest. It's the same bill and the same payment, but a wildly different outcome.

It works for balance transfers, too

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is also one of the few cards offering the same long intro APR window for balance transfers, which is why it lands on our list of the best balance transfer cards for 2026.

The balance transfer fee is 5%, min: $5, so if you're moving a large existing balance, factor that in. Theoretically you could use the card for both a balance transfer and new purchases simultaneously -- but if I'm being honest that can complicate your payoff plan if you're not careful.

Should you apply?

If you've got a big expense ahead and want nearly two years to pay it down interest-free, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card can help.

It's also a good fit if you're carrying high-interest credit card debt right now and want some breathing room. It's a fantastic balance transfer card to help save interest and make progress paying off debt.

Before you apply, run through this checklist:

Do you have good credit? The most qualified candidates for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card generally have good-to-excellent credit (think: FICO® Score in the high 600s or better).

Make sure you can fully pay off your balance inside the intro APR window. An easy way to check this is dividing the balance amount by 21 and making sure you can meet those payments.

Use this card to make purchases you are going to make anyway, not as an excuse to overspend.

See our full Wells Fargo Reflect® Card review to learn more and apply today.