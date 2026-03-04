Our Top 0% Intro APR Card of March 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months

If you have a large, planned expense coming up or just want breathing room without paying 20%+ interest, a long 0% intro APR can be more valuable than points ever will be.

Our top pick this month is the Chase Slate® (see rates and fees). It offers 0% intro APR for nearly two years, with no annual fee.

That interest-free window is the real story.

What 21 months at 0% intro APR actually means

A lot of cards advertise 12 or 15 months interest-free, but the Chase Slate® card gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months on purchases (a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after) -- that's almost two full years where every payment you make goes straight toward your balance.

Let's say you need to put $8,000 on a card for an unexpected auto bill.

At a typical 22% APR, carrying that balance for a year could cost you roughly $1,700 in interest if you're paying it down steadily.

At 0%, that interest is $0 during the intro period.

If you divide $8,000 by 21 months, you're looking at about $381 per month to wipe it out before the regular APR kicks in.