Our Top 0% Intro APR Card of March 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months
If you have a large, planned expense coming up or just want breathing room without paying 20%+ interest, a long 0% intro APR can be more valuable than points ever will be.
Our top pick this month is the Chase Slate® (see rates and fees). It offers 0% intro APR for nearly two years, with no annual fee.
That interest-free window is the real story.
What 21 months at 0% intro APR actually means
A lot of cards advertise 12 or 15 months interest-free, but the Chase Slate® card gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months on purchases (a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after) -- that's almost two full years where every payment you make goes straight toward your balance.
Let's say you need to put $8,000 on a card for an unexpected auto bill.
At a typical 22% APR, carrying that balance for a year could cost you roughly $1,700 in interest if you're paying it down steadily.
At 0%, that interest is $0 during the intro period.
If you divide $8,000 by 21 months, you're looking at about $381 per month to wipe it out before the regular APR kicks in.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
This is where an introductory 0% interest beats rewards
Rewards cards are great when you pay in full every month, but if you know you're going to carry a balance for a little bit, rewards rarely make up for double-digit interest charges.
A 2% cash back card earns you $160 on an $8,000 purchase, but a 22% APR could cost you well over $1,000 in interest.
If you need some time to pay down a big expense, a 0% intro APR is the more valuable feature by a mile.
Yes, it works for balance transfers too
While we're focusing on purchases, the Chase Slate® also offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers (the same 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period).
That can be just as powerful if you're already carrying high-interest debt. Moving an existing balance to an intro 0% gives you the same window of nearly two years to make real progress without interest piling on.
As always, you'll want to factor in any balance transfer fees and commit to paying down your balance before the intro period ends, but 21 months of 0% intro APR outweighs almost every potential fee.
If you're struggling to finally get out of credit card debt, a balance transfer card is one of the strongest tools you can use. Paying no interest for almost two years can save you thousands of dollars.
No annual fee. No distractions.
Chase Slate® charges $0 per year.
It also skips rewards entirely. That might sound like a downside, but for this type of card, it's a perk.
You're opening this card to eliminate interest, not to optimize travel redemptions or juggle bonus categories.
You also get standard protections like zero liability coverage, fraud monitoring, purchase protection, extended warranty benefits, and free access to your credit score through Chase Credit Journey.
Who should consider this card
The Chase Slate® makes the most sense if:
- You have a large purchase coming up and want nearly two years to pay it off
- You're carrying high-interest debt and want to stop the interest clock
- You have good to excellent credit, typically 670+
- You care more about avoiding interest than earning rewards
If you always pay your balance in full, a strong cash back or travel rewards card may be better.
But if your goal is breathing room, this card is tough to beat.
You can read our full review and apply for the Chase Slate® card right here.
