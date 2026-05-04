Our Top 0% Intro APR Card of May 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months
My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of 0% intro APR offers every month, and for May 2026 we're highlighting the Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) as our top pick.
The Chase Slate® card works for balance transfers, new purchases, or both -- and with average credit card APRs sitting above 21% right now, almost two years of breathing room can make a serious dent.
Here's the full rundown, and why it's our top pick for May 2026.
Chase Slate® -- top 0% intro APR offer right now
The Chase Slate® card is built for one thing: giving you time to pay down balances without interest compounding against you.
It has one of the longest 0% intro APR windows on both balance transfers and new purchases right now, and no annual fee to worry about.
Full offer details:
- $0 annual fee -- your savings stay your savings
- Intro APR -- 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months; an ongoing 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after
- Balance transfer fee -- Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
- Purchase protection -- eligible new purchases are covered against damage or theft for 120 days
- Chase Credit Journey -- free access to your credit score and identity monitoring through Experian
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
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A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
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- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
What 21 months of 0% interest can save you
A $5,000 balance on a card charging 21% APR costs you roughly $900 in interest every year if you're only making minimum payments.
Here's what making $250 monthly payments looks like on your current card versus the Chase Slate® card:
|Scenario
|Interest Paid
|Time to Pay Off
|Current card at 21% APR
|$1,207
|25 months
|0% intro APR (21 months)
|$0
|21 months
The balance transfer fee in this scenario would be $250 (5% of transferred amount). But still, the overall savings would be over $950 back in your pocket and debt-free four months earlier.
See our full Chase Slate® review and apply today.
Who the Chase Slate® is best for
This card is a great fit if you're carrying a balance on a high-interest card and want to stop paying interest immediately. It's one of the top balance transfer cards available right now.
It's also a strong option if you have a large purchase coming up (like a big bill, new appliance, home repairs, or medical expenses) and want to finance it for nearly two years without interest piling on.
It's not the right card if you're looking for cash back, travel rewards, or a welcome offer. The Chase Slate® card doesn't offer those.
Our Foolish take
The Chase Slate® card is our top 0% intro APR pick for May 2026 because it does exactly what people in payoff mode need -- and nothing that gets in the way.
If eliminating 21%+ APR from your life is your goal right now, this card can help. And for a $5,000 balance transfer, that could mean walking away with $950 more in your pocket than if you'd stayed put.
Explore all of today's top 0% intro APR cards to compare offers.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.