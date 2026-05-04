Our Top 0% Intro APR Card of May 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of 0% intro APR offers every month, and for May 2026 we're highlighting the Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) as our top pick.

The Chase Slate® card works for balance transfers, new purchases, or both -- and with average credit card APRs sitting above 21% right now, almost two years of breathing room can make a serious dent.

Here's the full rundown, and why it's our top pick for May 2026.

Chase Slate® -- top 0% intro APR offer right now

The Chase Slate® card is built for one thing: giving you time to pay down balances without interest compounding against you.

It has one of the longest 0% intro APR windows on both balance transfers and new purchases right now, and no annual fee to worry about.

Full offer details: