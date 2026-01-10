Our Top Balance Transfer Card of 2026: 0% Intro APR for 21 Months
High-interest credit card debt is really frustrating... You make a payment, feel good for a second, then watch interest eat up a huge chunk of your hard work.
My team tracks credit card terms daily, and when we reviewed balance transfer offers for our 2026 awards, one card stood out for providing exactly what people in payoff mode need. Simple terms, a super-long runway, and low fees.
That's why the Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, earned the award for our Top Balance Transfer Card of 2026.
Why this card won our 2026 award
The Citi Simplicity® Card is pretty much built for balance transfers.
You get a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. That's nearly two full years where interest stops working against you. You'll also get a 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases, which adds flexibility if life throws something unexpected your way.
After the intro period, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies, based on creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within the first four months to qualify for the intro rate.
Just as important as the long runway are the fees this card doesn't charge. There's no annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR. Ever.
That combination is rare and incredibly helpful when you're focused on consistency and progress.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
What the savings can look like in real life
Here's a clean example of how a balance transfer card can save you thousands in interest.
Say you're carrying $8,000 on a card charging 27% APR, and you're paying $400 per month.
By moving that balance to the Citi Simplicity® Card and sticking to the plan, you could fully pay off the balance within the introductory window.
- Interest avoided over 21 months: $2,747
- Balance transfer fee (3%): $240
- Net savings: $2,507
That's real money staying in your pocket, simply by giving your payments room to work.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). You'll want to make sure to account for this in your calculations to determine your true savings.
The trade-offs to know before applying
This card focuses on saving interest, not earning perks.
There's no rewards program, so it's not the right fit if points or cash back are the goal. There's also a foreign transaction fee, which makes it a stay-at-home card rather than one you want to travel with.
Those trade-offs are minor, considering the potential interest you can save. If your goal is to clean up debt efficiently, this card still wins over most other 0% intro APR offers right now.
A smart move for a lower-stress 2026
Don't let high interest bog down your 2026. By using a strong balance transfer card, you can press "pause" on interest and get breathing room to make progress and actually win.
The Citi Simplicity® Card earned our top spot because it does exactly that, without distractions or surprise fees.
See our full Citi Simplicity® Card review to check current terms and see if it fits your payoff plan.
Our Research Expert