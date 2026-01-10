Our Top Balance Transfer Card of 2026: 0% Intro APR for 21 Months

Published on Jan. 10, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

High-interest credit card debt is really frustrating... You make a payment, feel good for a second, then watch interest eat up a huge chunk of your hard work.

My team tracks credit card terms daily, and when we reviewed balance transfer offers for our 2026 awards, one card stood out for providing exactly what people in payoff mode need. Simple terms, a super-long runway, and low fees.

That's why the Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, earned the award for our Top Balance Transfer Card of 2026.

Why this card won our 2026 award

The Citi Simplicity® Card is pretty much built for balance transfers.

You get a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. That's nearly two full years where interest stops working against you. You'll also get a 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases, which adds flexibility if life throws something unexpected your way.

After the intro period, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies, based on creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within the first four months to qualify for the intro rate.

Just as important as the long runway are the fees this card doesn't charge. There's no annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR. Ever.

That combination is rare and incredibly helpful when you're focused on consistency and progress.

Citi Simplicity® Card

Citi Simplicity® Card
Credit Score: Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases

Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.

    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • No late fees
    • No penalty APR
    • Choose your own payment date
    • No rewards
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
    • 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
    • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
    • Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock

What the savings can look like in real life

Here's a clean example of how a balance transfer card can save you thousands in interest.

Say you're carrying $8,000 on a card charging 27% APR, and you're paying $400 per month.

By moving that balance to the Citi Simplicity® Card and sticking to the plan, you could fully pay off the balance within the introductory window.

  • Interest avoided over 21 months: $2,747
  • Balance transfer fee (3%): $240
  • Net savings: $2,507

That's real money staying in your pocket, simply by giving your payments room to work.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). You'll want to make sure to account for this in your calculations to determine your true savings.

The trade-offs to know before applying

This card focuses on saving interest, not earning perks.

There's no rewards program, so it's not the right fit if points or cash back are the goal. There's also a foreign transaction fee, which makes it a stay-at-home card rather than one you want to travel with.

Those trade-offs are minor, considering the potential interest you can save. If your goal is to clean up debt efficiently, this card still wins over most other 0% intro APR offers right now.

A smart move for a lower-stress 2026

Don't let high interest bog down your 2026. By using a strong balance transfer card, you can press "pause" on interest and get breathing room to make progress and actually win.

The Citi Simplicity® Card earned our top spot because it does exactly that, without distractions or surprise fees.

See our full Citi Simplicity® Card review to check current terms and see if it fits your payoff plan.

Joel O'Leary
Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.