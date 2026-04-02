Our Top Balance Transfer Card of April 2026: 0% Intro APR Until 2028
A few years back, I watched a close friend climb out of nearly $8,000 in credit card debt using a balance transfer card. He saved $2,000+ in interest, paid it off in under two years, and never looked back. These days he's building wealth instead of bleeding money to a credit card company.
That turnaround started with one good decision: finding the right 0% APR card and actually sticking to a payoff plan.
If you're carrying a balance right now, that same move is available to you -- and for April 2026, one card stands above the rest.
Why the Chase Slate® is our top pick right now
The headline feature of the Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) is massive: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months (then a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies) -- which means if you apply today, you're looking at no interest until early 2028.
That's nearly two full years to pay down debt or finance a big purchase without a single dollar going to interest. And there's no annual fee, either.
If you're carrying high-interest credit card debt from a different bank, this is the clearest path out I've seen in a long time.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
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A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
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- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
Here's how much you could save on $5,000 in debt
Let's say you're carrying a $5,000 balance right now on a card charging 21% APR, and making $250 monthly payments.
If you stick with that schedule, it would take you about 25 months to fully pay it off, and you'd pay roughly $1,200 in interest before you're debt-free.
But if you transferred that balance to the Chase Slate® card, here's what happens:
- You make the same $250 per month payments
- You'd pay $0 in interest for 21 months
- Every payment goes 100% toward your balance -- not interest
- You'd be debt-free four months faster, before the intro APR ends
There is a balance transfer fee to consider: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. In this case the fee would be $250. But the net savings would still be over $950.
What to know before you apply
Even the best balance transfer cards can catch you off guard if you jump in blindly.
Here are a few details I want to call out:
- Balance transfer fee: The Chase Slate® charges 5% (minimum $5) per transfer. Factor that into your savings math -- as shown above, it still comes out well ahead.
- Existing Chase debt doesn't qualify: Chase doesn't allow balance transfers between its own cards. This card is for moving debt from other banks.
- Minimum payments matter: Making at least your minimum payment each month keeps the intro APR intact. If you miss payments you could lose the offer and go back to high interest.
You'll also get purchase protection on new items (120 days, up to $500 per item), extended warranty coverage, and free credit score tracking through Chase Credit Journey® -- solid extras for a card with no annual fee.
Who the Chase Slate® is best for
This card is built for one specific job: helping you get out of debt without paying a fortune in interest along the way. It's the right call if you've got a payoff plan and just need the breathing room to execute it.
It's probably not the right fit if you're mainly looking to earn rewards -- the Chase Slate® has no cash back or points program. For that, you'll want to look at rewards cards based on how you spend.
If you've been watching a credit card balance barely move while interest piles on every month, the Chase Slate® is your reset button. Almost two years of 0% APR gives you a real runway -- not just a temporary reprieve.
Read our full Chase Slate® review to learn more and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.