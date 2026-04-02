Our Top Balance Transfer Card of April 2026: 0% Intro APR Until 2028

A few years back, I watched a close friend climb out of nearly $8,000 in credit card debt using a balance transfer card. He saved $2,000+ in interest, paid it off in under two years, and never looked back. These days he's building wealth instead of bleeding money to a credit card company.

That turnaround started with one good decision: finding the right 0% APR card and actually sticking to a payoff plan.

If you're carrying a balance right now, that same move is available to you -- and for April 2026, one card stands above the rest.

Why the Chase Slate® is our top pick right now

The headline feature of the Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) is massive: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months (then a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies) -- which means if you apply today, you're looking at no interest until early 2028.

That's nearly two full years to pay down debt or finance a big purchase without a single dollar going to interest. And there's no annual fee, either.

If you're carrying high-interest credit card debt from a different bank, this is the clearest path out I've seen in a long time.