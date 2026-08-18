Our Top Balance Transfer Card of August 2026: 0% Intro APR for 21 Months
Looking for the best balance transfer card out there? My pick is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- and honestly, it's not particularly close.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
That's pretty much the longest window you'll find -- it won our award for Best 0% intro APR Credit Card for a reason. It's also the card I'd get myself if I were trying to get out of serious debt.
Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, plus another great option worth considering.
The extra-long window is what sets the Wells Fargo Reflect Card apart
Getting an intro APR offer that spans nearly two years on both purchases and balance transfers is as good an offer as you'll find -- assuming your priority is getting the longest savings runway possible.
Let's say you're carrying a balance of $6,000, which you move to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. After you pay the 5%, min: $5 balance transfer fee, you're looking at a balance of $6,300. That means you can make payments of $300 a month and pay off your balance within the intro APR window, totally interest-free.
Other cards have perks like great everyday earning rates, or a solid welcome bonus. That's not the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. It does come with $600 of cellphone protection when you pay your bill with your card, subject to a $25 deductible. But that's about it.
Still, not many cards can compete with its extra-long intro APR window. If your only goal is saving on interest -- on upcoming purchases and existing debt -- the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the card to get.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Want rewards while you pay down debt? Try this card instead
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earns no rewards on purchases -- the biggest tradeoff for its long intro APR window. But if you want to earn cash back and chip away at a balance, I recommend the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.
The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards offers 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
That's a shorter window than Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, but still substantial.
You'll also get a lower introductory balance transfer fee. That can mean solid upfront savings if you're moving a big balance.
The real draw here, though, is the rewards rates. The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards earns 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (gas, dining, online shopping, and a few others), then 3% after that, plus 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases.
The move here is to spend as much of that quarterly cap as you can in the 6% category -- one of the highest rates you'll find on any credit card. And on a no-annual-fee card that lets you pick your bonus category? That's almost unheard of.
You can also earn a $200 cash back bonus after $1,000 in spending in the first 90 days. That's a super easy ask for most people -- you can probably land it in just a few weeks of everyday spending.
If you want a top balance transfer card that also earns great rewards in year one and beyond, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card is the way to go.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
FAQs
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A balance transfer can cause a small, temporary dip in your credit score, mostly from the hard inquiry when you apply. Over time, though, transferring debt to a lower-interest card and paying it off should help your score dramatically.
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Your old credit card stays open unless you close it yourself. Most people keep it open, since closing a card can shorten your credit history and raise your utilization ratio, which can hurt your credit score.
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Any balance still on your card after the 0% intro APR offer ends begins accruing interest at the card's ongoing variable APR. That interest applies only going forward, not retroactively to the intro period.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.