Our Top Balance Transfer Card of August 2026: 0% Intro APR for 21 Months

Looking for the best balance transfer card out there? My pick is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- and honestly, it's not particularly close.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.

That's pretty much the longest window you'll find -- it won our award for Best 0% intro APR Credit Card for a reason. It's also the card I'd get myself if I were trying to get out of serious debt.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, plus another great option worth considering.

The extra-long window is what sets the Wells Fargo Reflect Card apart

Getting an intro APR offer that spans nearly two years on both purchases and balance transfers is as good an offer as you'll find -- assuming your priority is getting the longest savings runway possible.

Let's say you're carrying a balance of $6,000, which you move to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. After you pay the 5%, min: $5 balance transfer fee, you're looking at a balance of $6,300. That means you can make payments of $300 a month and pay off your balance within the intro APR window, totally interest-free.

Other cards have perks like great everyday earning rates, or a solid welcome bonus. That's not the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. It does come with $600 of cellphone protection when you pay your bill with your card, subject to a $25 deductible. But that's about it.

Still, not many cards can compete with its extra-long intro APR window. If your only goal is saving on interest -- on upcoming purchases and existing debt -- the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the card to get.