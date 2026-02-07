Our Top Balance Transfer Card of February 2026: 0% Intro APR for 21 Months
Balance transfer credit cards can be one of the most powerful debt-erasing tools out there. And if you're looking for the cream of the crop, there's only one place to look in my mind: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
That's because this card comes with one of the longest intro APR offers you'll find -- for a $0 annual fee. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money recently named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026. It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and how to start saving with it ASAP.
Get nearly two years of 0% interest
In the market for a card that earns solid cash back or travel rewards? If so, you'll want to look elsewhere. But if your goal is to save on interest -- and if you're in serious debt, it should be -- the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a fantastic option.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies. As mentioned, that's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find on any card, period.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
What else to know before you click apply
If I were in debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the card I'd use to get rid of it -- period. It's not a one-size-fits-all option, though. Keep in mind that it has no earning rates of any kind, which means you won't rack up rewards when you pay with it. There's also a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 and a 3% foreign transaction fee.
Still, my feeling is that if you're struggling with high-interest debt, getting rid of it should be your top priority -- maybe your only priority. Once you pay it off, then you can start checking out some top rewards cards. Until then, though, I'd say the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is your best bet.
Ready to start erasing debt today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.
Our Research Expert
