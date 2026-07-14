Our Top Balance Transfer Card of July 2026: 0% Intro APR for 21 Months

The average American credit card debt is $6,715, according to Motley Fool Money research. At a 20% or higher APR, that comes out to over a thousand dollars in interest every year. That's not great.

Want to avoid that interest entirely for almost two whole years? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the card I'd recommend. It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.

That's one of the longest intro APR runways you'll find, which is why it's snagged the spot as our favorite balance transfer card available now.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and if it's right for you.

How much can the Wells Fargo Reflect Card save you?

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card charges a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, and that fee gets added to your balance once you move it. Example: Transfer $6,000 and the 5% fee comes out to $300, which brings your new total balance to $6,300.

Divide that by 21 months, and you're paying $300 a month at 0% interest. If you stay on that payment schedule, your debt will be paid off by the end of the intro APR period and the $300 fee is the only additional charge you'll have to worry about.

Now compare that to staying put. Making that same $300 monthly payment on a card charging 21% APR, it takes about 25 months to clear a $6,000 balance, and you'd pay roughly $1,450 in interest along the way.

Even after factoring in the $300 transfer fee, moving to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card saves you over $1,000 -- and it gets you debt-free months sooner.

The downside: This card earns no rewards and offers no welcome bonus -- it's built pretty much exclusively for saving on interest. It's not the right fit if you can clear your balance in less time, and want a card that can earn you solid cash back along the way.

But to me, if the extra-long, nearly-two-year runway gives you enough time to pay off your balance, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is definitely the way to go.