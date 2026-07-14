Our Top Balance Transfer Card of July 2026: 0% Intro APR for 21 Months
The average American credit card debt is $6,715, according to Motley Fool Money research. At a 20% or higher APR, that comes out to over a thousand dollars in interest every year. That's not great.
Want to avoid that interest entirely for almost two whole years? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the card I'd recommend. It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
That's one of the longest intro APR runways you'll find, which is why it's snagged the spot as our favorite balance transfer card available now.
Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and if it's right for you.
How much can the Wells Fargo Reflect Card save you?
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card charges a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, and that fee gets added to your balance once you move it. Example: Transfer $6,000 and the 5% fee comes out to $300, which brings your new total balance to $6,300.
Divide that by 21 months, and you're paying $300 a month at 0% interest. If you stay on that payment schedule, your debt will be paid off by the end of the intro APR period and the $300 fee is the only additional charge you'll have to worry about.
Now compare that to staying put. Making that same $300 monthly payment on a card charging 21% APR, it takes about 25 months to clear a $6,000 balance, and you'd pay roughly $1,450 in interest along the way.
Even after factoring in the $300 transfer fee, moving to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card saves you over $1,000 -- and it gets you debt-free months sooner.
The downside: This card earns no rewards and offers no welcome bonus -- it's built pretty much exclusively for saving on interest. It's not the right fit if you can clear your balance in less time, and want a card that can earn you solid cash back along the way.
But to me, if the extra-long, nearly-two-year runway gives you enough time to pay off your balance, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is definitely the way to go.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
If you want rewards, too: Try the Citi Double Cash® Card
If paying off debt isn't your only goal, the Citi Double Cash® Card is worth a look. It's a top rewards card that doubles as a balance transfer card.
It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers (with nothing for purchases). A 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period.
But this card also comes with solid flat-rate cash back.
The Citi Double Cash earns 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases With that second 1% rate, the card is sort of built to reward paying your balance sooner.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). It's worth calling out because the introductory fee is lower than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's fee. It's the better fit if your balance is smaller, your payoff timeline is around a year and a half, and you want a no-annual-fee card that keeps paying you back once your debt is gone.
Finally, there's a solid welcome bonus worth mentioning. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
That's a nice cherry on top that the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card can't match. In fact, it's quite rare for the best balance transfer cards to offer any type of rewards or a welcome bonus, let alone both.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.