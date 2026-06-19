Our Top Balance Transfer Card of June 2026: 0% Intro APR for 21 Months
If you're carrying high-interest debt and want the longest possible runway to pay it off, a few balance transfer cards stand out from the rest. The top cards all offer 21 months of 0% intro APR -- but only one has a lower balance transfer fee than the others: The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner.
In addition to nearly two years of 0% intro APR, the Citi Diamond Preferred has no annual fee and a low 3% intro transfer fee. If you're serious about eliminating debt, that combination is hard to beat -- which is why the Citi Diamond Preferred is our pick for the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026.
Here's what else to know about the card, plus two great rewards-earning alternatives.
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: Get the longest runway at the lowest cost
The Citi Diamond Preferred is built to save you money on existing debt -- it earns no rewards and has no welcome bonus. What you get instead is a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. Even better: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). After the intro period, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.
This card is a perfect choice for all types of balance transfers, especially given that 3% intro transfer fee. After your first four months, though, the balance transfer fee rises to 5%, so you'll want to move quickly to save money up front.
Going from a 3% transfer fee to 5% might not seem like much -- but on bigger balances, it can mean a good bit. If you're moving $10,000 in debt, it's the difference between paying $300 up front and paying $500.
You'll also get a 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases -- which means the Citi Diamond Preferred is great for upcoming expenses as well as existing debt. The same 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after the intro purchase APR.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
Want to earn rewards, too? Here are two great alternatives
The Citi Diamond Preferred is our top pick for saving on balance transfers exclusively. But what if you want to earn some solid rewards while you save? Here's what we recommend.
1. Citi Double Cash® Card: A long runway, plus a great flat rate
The Citi Double Cash has a shorter 0% intro APR window -- 18 months on Balance Transfers, with the same 3% intro transfer fee for transfers completed within the first four months. After the intro period, a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR will apply.
It doesn't offer an intro APR window on purchases.
But it's got something the Citi Diamond Preferred doesn't: A great rewards structure that you can rely on year-in, year-out.
True to its name, the Citi Double Cash earns 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. That's more or less the best flat rate you'll find, making the Citi Double Cash a great catch-all card. You'll also get 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
If you think you can pay off your balance in a year and a half or less, I'd recommend the Citi Double Cash over the Citi Diamond Preferred. You'll still have plenty of time to enjoy 0% intro APR -- and when you're done, you have a card actually worth keeping in your wallet.
Current welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
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Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
2. Discover it® Chrome: Save on debt, gas, dining, and more
The Discover it® Chrome offers a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers, plus 6 months on purchases. An ongoing 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR will apply after the intro periods conclude. It has a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.
The earning structure is a good bit different here. You'll earn 2% cash back on gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1% on everything else.
On the surface, the Citi Double Cash is a better option from a rewards perspective. But the Discover it® Chrome earns its spot with its unique first-year welcome offer: Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. If your everyday spending skews toward gas station and restaurants, that can mean big savings at the end of your first year.
The gas and dining rate is capped at $1,000 in combined quarterly spending, so most spenders will probably hit the ceiling -- but it's still a solid option worth looking at.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
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Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
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The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
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- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- Intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
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- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.