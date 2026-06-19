Our Top Balance Transfer Card of June 2026: 0% Intro APR for 21 Months

If you're carrying high-interest debt and want the longest possible runway to pay it off, a few balance transfer cards stand out from the rest. The top cards all offer 21 months of 0% intro APR -- but only one has a lower balance transfer fee than the others: The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner.

In addition to nearly two years of 0% intro APR, the Citi Diamond Preferred has no annual fee and a low 3% intro transfer fee. If you're serious about eliminating debt, that combination is hard to beat -- which is why the Citi Diamond Preferred is our pick for the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026.

Here's what else to know about the card, plus two great rewards-earning alternatives.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: Get the longest runway at the lowest cost

The Citi Diamond Preferred is built to save you money on existing debt -- it earns no rewards and has no welcome bonus. What you get instead is a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. Even better: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). After the intro period, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.

This card is a perfect choice for all types of balance transfers, especially given that 3% intro transfer fee. After your first four months, though, the balance transfer fee rises to 5%, so you'll want to move quickly to save money up front.

Going from a 3% transfer fee to 5% might not seem like much -- but on bigger balances, it can mean a good bit. If you're moving $10,000 in debt, it's the difference between paying $300 up front and paying $500.

You'll also get a 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases -- which means the Citi Diamond Preferred is great for upcoming expenses as well as existing debt. The same 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after the intro purchase APR.