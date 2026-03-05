Our Top Balance Transfer Card of March 2026: 0% Intro APR for 21 Months
If you're paying 22% interest on credit card debt, it's almost impossible to get ahead.
That's why our top balance transfer card for March is the Chase Slate® (see rates and fees). It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on both purchases and balance transfers, with no annual fee. Note, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.
What 21 months of 0% intro APR really means
Say you're carrying $10,000 at 22% APR.
At that rate, you could pay roughly $2,000 or more in interest over 21 months, depending on your payment pace.
Move that balance to a 0% intro APR balance transfer card, and for nearly two years:
- 100% of your payment goes toward principal
- No new interest piles on
- Your payoff timeline becomes predictable
You're not just saving money, you're buying time and clarity.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
-
A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
-
- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
Why this card stands out right now
Plenty of cards offer 12 or 15 months at 0%, but few offer 21 months. And even fewer combine that with:
- 0% intro APR on purchases for 21 months (the same 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period)
- $0 annual fee
- Free credit score access through Chase Credit Journey®
- Strong fraud monitoring and zero liability protection
- Purchase protection and extended warranty coverage
There are no rewards, points, or cash back here, and that's intentional.
This card is about focus. If your priority is lowering interest and eliminating debt, simplicity wins. So get rid of the distractions and finally get your credit card debt under control today.
Who this card is best for
The Chase Slate® makes the most sense if:
- You have good to excellent credit (670-850)
- You're carrying a balance on a high-APR card
- You want a long, clean runway to pay it off
- You don't want to pay an annual fee while doing it
It's also useful if you need to finance a large purchase and want breathing room without immediate interest.
Just remember: after the intro period, the APR reverts to a standard variable rate. As such, this strategy works best if you have a clear payoff plan before month 21.
A quick reality check
A 0% intro APR card doesn't eliminate debt. It eliminates interest, but you still need a payment strategy. Divide your balance by 21. Automate that number. Treat it like a fixed bill.
The card gives you the window, but you have to create the result.
If you're serious about getting out of credit card debt in 2026, a long runway matters more than rewards.
The Chase Slate® offers one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available right now, covers both purchases and balance transfers, and charges no annual fee. You can read our full review and apply for the card right here.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.