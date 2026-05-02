Our Top Balance Transfer Card of May 2026: 0% Intro APR Until 2028

A $5,000 balance on a 22% APR card generates roughly $1,100 in interest per year -- just to stay in place.

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews balance transfer offers every month specifically to find cards that eliminate that cost, and for May 2026, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, is the best one.

It offers 0% intro APR 21 months on Balance Transfers -- a window that stretches all the way into 2028. At the end of the intro period, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply.

Transfer a balance today and you won't pay a dollar of interest on it for the rest of this year or through all of next.

Here's why it's our top pick this month.

Citi Diamond Preferred: key features and benefits

The Citi Diamond Preferred offers one of the longest 0% intro APR windows on balance transfers available right now. Combined with a low balance transfer fee, this card suits balance transfers of any size.

Intro APR on balance transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers

0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Intro APR on purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases

0%, 12 months on Purchases Go-to APR: An ongoing 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro periods

An ongoing 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro periods Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Annual fee: $0

$0 Other perks: Free FICO® Score access; Citi Flex Pay available on eligible purchases of $75 or more

The 3% intro transfer fee is worth highlighting specifically. Many competing cards charge 5% from day one -- meaning on a $5,000 transfer, you'd pay $250 instead of $150. That $100 difference is real money, and it's one of the reasons this card stays on our monthly shortlist.