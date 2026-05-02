Our Top Balance Transfer Card of May 2026: 0% Intro APR Until 2028
A $5,000 balance on a 22% APR card generates roughly $1,100 in interest per year -- just to stay in place.
My team at Motley Fool Money reviews balance transfer offers every month specifically to find cards that eliminate that cost, and for May 2026, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, is the best one.
It offers 0% intro APR 21 months on Balance Transfers -- a window that stretches all the way into 2028. At the end of the intro period, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply.
Transfer a balance today and you won't pay a dollar of interest on it for the rest of this year or through all of next.
Here's why it's our top pick this month.
Citi Diamond Preferred: key features and benefits
The Citi Diamond Preferred offers one of the longest 0% intro APR windows on balance transfers available right now. Combined with a low balance transfer fee, this card suits balance transfers of any size.
- Intro APR on balance transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
- Intro APR on purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
- Go-to APR: An ongoing 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro periods
- Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Annual fee: $0
- Other perks: Free FICO® Score access; Citi Flex Pay available on eligible purchases of $75 or more
The 3% intro transfer fee is worth highlighting specifically. Many competing cards charge 5% from day one -- meaning on a $5,000 transfer, you'd pay $250 instead of $150. That $100 difference is real money, and it's one of the reasons this card stays on our monthly shortlist.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
What $5,000 in debt actually costs you
Let's put some real numbers to this. Say you're carrying a $5,000 balance on a card charging 22% APR, and making $250 monthly payments.
Here's how that plays out, compared to moving the balance to the Citi Diamond Preferred card:
|Scenario
|Interest Paid
|Payoff Time
|Stay on 22% APR card
|$1,285
|26 months
|Transfer to Citi Diamond Preferred
|$0
|21 months
That $150 transfer fee is the only cost, so the total net savings would be around $1,135.
Plus, you'll be out of debt five months faster because every payment you make during the intro APR window goes 100% towards the balance -- not interest.
Who the Citi Diamond Preferred is best for
This card is built for one thing: getting out of credit card debt efficiently. It's the right fit if you're carrying a balance of $3,000 or more on a high-APR card and want the longest possible runway to pay it down without interest stacking up against you.
It's also a solid pick if you have a large purchase coming up and want 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases to spread the cost. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.
Keep in mind, balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening. So if you're moving debt you'll want to move quickly once the card is opened.
Who it's not for: This card typically requires at least good credit to qualify. If your credit score isn't there yet, a balance transfer card likely isn't the right first move. In that case, nonprofit credit counseling is worth exploring before taking on a new card. The National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) connects people with certified counselors who can help build a real payoff plan.
What this card doesn't do
The Citi Diamond Preferred has no rewards program -- no cash back, no points, no welcome offer. If you're not carrying a balance you want to transfer, there are better everyday spending cards out there.
But that's exactly why it's good at what it does. A card designed specifically for balance transfers doesn't need to load up on perks. It needs a long window, a low fee, and no annual fee eating into your savings. This card checks all three.
The bottom line
A $5,000 balance at 22% APR costs you $1,285 in interest if you just keep paying it down with $250 monthly payments.
But the Citi Diamond Preferred cuts that to $150 -- a one-time transfer fee -- and gives you almost two full years to pay off the balance completely. If you have good credit and a balance you want gone, this is the most straightforward move available right now.
See our full Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card review to learn more and apply.
FAQs
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No. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card has no annual fee. The only cost associated with a balance transfer is the one-time transfer fee. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
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Both cards offer long intro APR periods and no annual fee -- and neither earns rewards. The key difference is focus on either balance transfers or new purchases. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers a longer intro APR window on balance transfers with a lower intro transfer fee, making it the stronger pick for debt payoff. The Citi Simplicity® Card offers equal intro APR windows on both balance transfers and new purchases, which suits someone who wants flexibility across both.
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The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is typically designed for people with good credit (eg. FICO® Scores of 670+). If your credit score is in solid shape and you have a reasonable credit history, approval odds are generally favorable. If you're earlier in your credit journey or have had recent missed payments, a different card or credit counseling may be a better starting point before applying.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.