Our Top Balance Transfer Card of May 2026: 0% Intro APR Until 2028

Published on May 2, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

A $5,000 balance on a 22% APR card generates roughly $1,100 in interest per year -- just to stay in place.

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews balance transfer offers every month specifically to find cards that eliminate that cost, and for May 2026, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, is the best one.

It offers 0% intro APR 21 months on Balance Transfers -- a window that stretches all the way into 2028. At the end of the intro period, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply.

Transfer a balance today and you won't pay a dollar of interest on it for the rest of this year or through all of next.

Here's why it's our top pick this month.

Citi Diamond Preferred: key features and benefits

The Citi Diamond Preferred offers one of the longest 0% intro APR windows on balance transfers available right now. Combined with a low balance transfer fee, this card suits balance transfers of any size.

  • Intro APR on balance transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
  • Intro APR on purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
  • Go-to APR: An ongoing 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro periods
  • Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
  • Annual fee: $0
  • Other perks: Free FICO® Score access; Citi Flex Pay available on eligible purchases of $75 or more

The 3% intro transfer fee is worth highlighting specifically. Many competing cards charge 5% from day one -- meaning on a $5,000 transfer, you'd pay $250 instead of $150. That $100 difference is real money, and it's one of the reasons this card stays on our monthly shortlist.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

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Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases

Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.

    Read Full Review
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • No rewards
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
    • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
    • No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
    • Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
    • Get free access to your FICO® Score online.

What $5,000 in debt actually costs you

Let's put some real numbers to this. Say you're carrying a $5,000 balance on a card charging 22% APR, and making $250 monthly payments.

Here's how that plays out, compared to moving the balance to the Citi Diamond Preferred card:

Scenario Interest Paid Payoff Time
Stay on 22% APR card $1,285 26 months
Transfer to Citi Diamond Preferred $0 21 months
Data source: Author's calculations.

That $150 transfer fee is the only cost, so the total net savings would be around $1,135.

Plus, you'll be out of debt five months faster because every payment you make during the intro APR window goes 100% towards the balance -- not interest.

Who the Citi Diamond Preferred is best for

This card is built for one thing: getting out of credit card debt efficiently. It's the right fit if you're carrying a balance of $3,000 or more on a high-APR card and want the longest possible runway to pay it down without interest stacking up against you.

It's also a solid pick if you have a large purchase coming up and want 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases to spread the cost. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.

Keep in mind, balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening. So if you're moving debt you'll want to move quickly once the card is opened.

Who it's not for: This card typically requires at least good credit to qualify. If your credit score isn't there yet, a balance transfer card likely isn't the right first move. In that case, nonprofit credit counseling is worth exploring before taking on a new card. The National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) connects people with certified counselors who can help build a real payoff plan.

What this card doesn't do

The Citi Diamond Preferred has no rewards program -- no cash back, no points, no welcome offer. If you're not carrying a balance you want to transfer, there are better everyday spending cards out there.

But that's exactly why it's good at what it does. A card designed specifically for balance transfers doesn't need to load up on perks. It needs a long window, a low fee, and no annual fee eating into your savings. This card checks all three.

The bottom line

A $5,000 balance at 22% APR costs you $1,285 in interest if you just keep paying it down with $250 monthly payments.

But the Citi Diamond Preferred cuts that to $150 -- a one-time transfer fee -- and gives you almost two full years to pay off the balance completely. If you have good credit and a balance you want gone, this is the most straightforward move available right now.

See our full Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card review to learn more and apply.

FAQs

  • No. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card has no annual fee. The only cost associated with a balance transfer is the one-time transfer fee. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

  • Both cards offer long intro APR periods and no annual fee -- and neither earns rewards. The key difference is focus on either balance transfers or new purchases. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers a longer intro APR window on balance transfers with a lower intro transfer fee, making it the stronger pick for debt payoff. The Citi Simplicity® Card offers equal intro APR windows on both balance transfers and new purchases, which suits someone who wants flexibility across both.

  • The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is typically designed for people with good credit (eg. FICO® Scores of 670+). If your credit score is in solid shape and you have a reasonable credit history, approval odds are generally favorable. If you're earlier in your credit journey or have had recent missed payments, a different card or credit counseling may be a better starting point before applying.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.