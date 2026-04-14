Our Top Cash Back Card of April 2026: Earn up to 6% Back
According to Motley Fool Money research, the average American household spends $519 a month on groceries. That's a hefty chunk of a family's monthly budget, and a great opportunity to earn credit card rewards.
I've reviewed dozens of cash back cards in 2026 so far, and my favorite for April is the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. Motley Fool Money named it the Best Card for Groceries of 2026 -- and once you see the math, it's easy to understand why.
The 6% rate at U.S. supermarkets can put $360+ back in your pocket
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) -- then 1% after that. Terms apply.
At the average household spend of $519 a month, you'd hit that cap almost exactly each year and earn just over $360 in rewards. That's a great haul for only your weekly grocery runs.
One thing worth knowing: the 6% rate applies to U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) -- then 1% after that.-- not warehouse clubs like Costco or superstores like Walmart and Target. If most of your shopping happens at a traditional grocery store -- Trader Joe's, Kroger, Albertsons, Vons, Whole Foods -- you're in great shape.
It's one of the top grocery and gas cards available for a reason. The card carries a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) At $360 back on groceries alone, it covers that fee pretty quickly.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
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On American Express' Secure Website.
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Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
Streaming and gas rewards pull double duty
Here's where the Amex Blue Cash Preferred gets interesting: it also earns 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions (like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, YouTube TV) with no spending cap on that category. That's 6% back on autopilot every month without thinking about it.
Add in 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) and 1% cash back on other purchases, this card covers a pretty wide swath of everyday life. Terms apply.
Here's a quick look at what annual earnings could look like for a typical household:
|Spending Category
|Est. Monthly Spend
|Cash Back Rate
|Annual Cash Back
|U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000/yr)
|$500
|6%
|$360
|Streaming services
|$60
|6%
|$43
|Gas & transit
|$150
|3%
|$54
|All other purchases
|$2,000
|1%
|$240
|Total
|$697
That's almost $700 back each year on spending you were already going to do.
The welcome bonus offer is worth knowing about
Amex has an "Apply With Confidence" tool that not only lets you check your eligibility without impacting your credit score, you can also see your personalized welcome bonus offer.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
Our Foolish take
If most of your food spending happens at Costco or Walmart, the grocery rate won't apply -- and a different rewards card might serve you better.
But if you're a regular supermarket shopper, the math here is hard to argue with. Groceries, streaming, gas, and transit -- the Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns well across the board on spending most people are already doing.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Costco Wholesale, Netflix, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Kroger. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here