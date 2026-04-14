Our Top Cash Back Card of April 2026: Earn up to 6% Back

Published on April 14, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

According to Motley Fool Money research, the average American household spends $519 a month on groceries. That's a hefty chunk of a family's monthly budget, and a great opportunity to earn credit card rewards.

I've reviewed dozens of cash back cards in 2026 so far, and my favorite for April is the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. Motley Fool Money named it the Best Card for Groceries of 2026 -- and once you see the math, it's easy to understand why.

The 6% rate at U.S. supermarkets can put $360+ back in your pocket

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) -- then 1% after that. Terms apply.

At the average household spend of $519 a month, you'd hit that cap almost exactly each year and earn just over $360 in rewards. That's a great haul for only your weekly grocery runs.

One thing worth knowing: the 6% rate applies to U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) -- then 1% after that.-- not warehouse clubs like Costco or superstores like Walmart and Target. If most of your shopping happens at a traditional grocery store -- Trader Joe's, Kroger, Albertsons, Vons, Whole Foods -- you're in great shape.

It's one of the top grocery and gas cards available for a reason. The card carries a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) At $360 back on groceries alone, it covers that fee pretty quickly.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Apply Now for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent
Apply Now for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent

Intro APR

Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months

APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.

1%-6% Cash Back

Annual Fee

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.

As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.

  • This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.

    Read Full Review
    • Big welcome offer
    • U.S. supermarkets rewards
    • U.S. gas stations rewards
    • Streaming subscription rewards

    • Annual fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
    • $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
    • Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
    • Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
    • Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
    • Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
    • Terms Apply.

Streaming and gas rewards pull double duty

Here's where the Amex Blue Cash Preferred gets interesting: it also earns 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions (like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, YouTube TV) with no spending cap on that category. That's 6% back on autopilot every month without thinking about it.

Add in 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) and 1% cash back on other purchases, this card covers a pretty wide swath of everyday life. Terms apply.

Here's a quick look at what annual earnings could look like for a typical household:

Spending Category Est. Monthly Spend Cash Back Rate Annual Cash Back
U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000/yr) $500 6% $360
Streaming services $60 6% $43
Gas & transit $150 3% $54
All other purchases $2,000 1% $240
Total $697
Data source: Author's calculations.

That's almost $700 back each year on spending you were already going to do.

The welcome bonus offer is worth knowing about

Amex has an "Apply With Confidence" tool that not only lets you check your eligibility without impacting your credit score, you can also see your personalized welcome bonus offer.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.

Our Foolish take

If most of your food spending happens at Costco or Walmart, the grocery rate won't apply -- and a different rewards card might serve you better.

But if you're a regular supermarket shopper, the math here is hard to argue with. Groceries, streaming, gas, and transit -- the Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns well across the board on spending most people are already doing.

Read our full review here to learn more and apply today.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.