Our Top Cash Back Card of April 2026: Earn up to 6% Back

According to Motley Fool Money research, the average American household spends $519 a month on groceries. That's a hefty chunk of a family's monthly budget, and a great opportunity to earn credit card rewards.

I've reviewed dozens of cash back cards in 2026 so far, and my favorite for April is the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. Motley Fool Money named it the Best Card for Groceries of 2026 -- and once you see the math, it's easy to understand why.

The 6% rate at U.S. supermarkets can put $360+ back in your pocket

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) -- then 1% after that. Terms apply.

At the average household spend of $519 a month, you'd hit that cap almost exactly each year and earn just over $360 in rewards. That's a great haul for only your weekly grocery runs.

One thing worth knowing: the 6% rate applies to U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) -- then 1% after that.-- not warehouse clubs like Costco or superstores like Walmart and Target. If most of your shopping happens at a traditional grocery store -- Trader Joe's, Kroger, Albertsons, Vons, Whole Foods -- you're in great shape.

It's one of the top grocery and gas cards available for a reason. The card carries a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) At $360 back on groceries alone, it covers that fee pretty quickly.