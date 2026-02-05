Our Top Cash Back Card of February 2026: Earn 2% on Purchases and a $200 Welcome Bonus
Motley Fool Money just named our favorite cash rewards card of this month -- and spoiler alert, it's the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) again.
With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll get access to a solid welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to earn, plus an earning structure that's just as simple: 2% cash rewards on purchases, everywhere, for no annual fee. It's my own personal favorite credit card for a reason, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and why now's the perfect time to apply.
Earn an easy-as-pie welcome bonus in your first three months
Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is offering a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
That's one of the lowest spending requirements you'll see on any card, and you've still got a full 3 months to hit it. Once you do, you'll land $200 in bonus cash, automatically added to your account to use however you like.
Your rewards can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel. Your rewards never expire, either, so you've got plenty of time to decide how to use them.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
2% cash rewards on purchases
For me, here's where it gets really good: The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a straightforward 2% cash rewards rate on purchases, everywhere. No spending categories to track, no spending caps to remember, no hoops to jump through. Just one of the highest flat rates you'll find on any card.
Intro APR offer
Need to pay off high-interest debt today? The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is your new debt-deleting sidekick. It comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period, a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR will apply.
That's not the longest intro offer you can find, but if you want to earn solid cash rewards and cut down on interest at the same time, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is probably your best bet. It's just one more reason this card is a great choice for basically everyone.
Ready to earn an easy welcome bonus and 2% cash rewards on purchases? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply now.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.