Our Top Cash Back Card of July 2026: Earn 2% on Purchases

If you spend $3,000 a month on this card, and pay your bill in full, you'll pocket $720 in cash back over a year. There's also a solid welcome offer waiting once you clear the early spending requirement.

My pick for top cash back card in July 2026 is the Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner. It pays a flat 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.

How the 2% cash back works: 1% when you buy, 1% when you pay

The Citi Double Cash® Card splits its 2% cash back into two separate 1% payouts. You earn the first 1% the moment you buy something. The second 1% lands when you pay that purchase off, as long as you make at least the minimum payment on time.

I love this reward structure, because it promotes healthy credit habits and encourages people to pay their bills on time.

Plus flat-rate cash back cards are stress-free and simple. It's super easy to calculate how much you'll earn, and you don't ever have to worry about categories or rotating calendars or anything. Every swipe earns the same.