Our Top Cash Back Card of July 2026: Earn 2% on Purchases
If you spend $3,000 a month on this card, and pay your bill in full, you'll pocket $720 in cash back over a year. There's also a solid welcome offer waiting once you clear the early spending requirement.
My pick for top cash back card in July 2026 is the Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner. It pays a flat 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
How the 2% cash back works: 1% when you buy, 1% when you pay
The Citi Double Cash® Card splits its 2% cash back into two separate 1% payouts. You earn the first 1% the moment you buy something. The second 1% lands when you pay that purchase off, as long as you make at least the minimum payment on time.
I love this reward structure, because it promotes healthy credit habits and encourages people to pay their bills on time.
Plus flat-rate cash back cards are stress-free and simple. It's super easy to calculate how much you'll earn, and you don't ever have to worry about categories or rotating calendars or anything. Every swipe earns the same.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
How much cash back you earn in a year
At a flat 2% rewards, every $1,000 you spend each month turns into $240 in cash back over a year. The first 1% comes when you buy, and the matching 1% follows when you pay.
Here is how that math scales as your spending grows.
|Monthly Spend
|1% When You Buy
|1% When You Pay
|Total Cash Back Per Year
|$1,000
|$120
|$120
|$240
|$2,000
|$240
|$240
|$480
|$3,000
|$360
|$360
|$720
|$4,000
|$480
|$480
|$960
My wife and I run about $40,000 a year through our cards combined. At a flat 2%, that pace alone would return $800 in cash back.
And since the card has no annual fee, all the rewards are pure upside.
How to redeem your Citi Double Cash cash back
Your cash back builds up as ThankYou Points, worth $0.01 each toward cash. You can redeem them as a statement credit, a direct deposit to a linked account, or get a check in the mail.
There is no minimum redemption threshold to clear before you cash out.
I personally prefer sweeping cash back to my bank account a few times a year. That gives me a fresh chunk of money to save or spend, and I don't have to think about it the rest of the year.
Intro APR offer on balance transfers, and the trap to avoid
The Citi Double Cash® Card also offers a 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, which can help pause interest while you pay down old debt.
After that, the APR will be 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable), based on your creditworthiness.
Here is the warning, though. If you are thinking about a balance transfer, I never recommend putting new purchases on the same card. Your payments go toward the transferred balance first, so new spending sits there racking up interest. If paying down debt is your goal, try to make that debt paydown your No. 1 priority. Once you clear the entire balance, only then start using the card for cash back.
That order keeps you out of the hole instead of digging a new one. If a transfer is your main mission, it is worth comparing the best balance transfer cards before you commit.
FAQs
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A flat 2% cash back rate is very strong, and it beats the 1% to 1.5% many cards pay on general spending. The trade-off is that category cards can earn more in specific areas like dining or groceries. For mixed, everyday spending, flat 2% usually earns more.
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The Citi Double Cash® Card generally requires good to excellent credit, which usually means a score in the upper 600s or higher. Approval also weighs your income and existing debt, not the score alone. A stronger profile improves both your odds and your starting limit.
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Carrying two to three cash back cards can make sense if they have different reward strengths and you have a plan to split up your spending accordingly. For example, pair a flat 2% cash back card with a category card. You put bonus-category spending on the category card and everything else on the flat-rate card.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.