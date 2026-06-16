Our Top Cash Back Card of June 2026: Earn 2% Cash Rewards on Purchases

Ever wished you could take the mental math out of credit card rewards? If so, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is probably for you.

Most cash back cards make you work for the good stuff: bonus categories to memorize, quarterly earning rates to track, spending caps to keep in mind. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card drops all that, offering a simple 2% cash rewards on purchases for a $0 annual fee. That simplicity is why we think it's the best cash rewards card available now.

Here's what you need to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- plus another great option worth looking at.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Earn 2% cash rewards on purchases with no strings attached

The Active Cash earns a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases: groceries, gas, online shopping, the dentist, etc. That's it.

If you ask me, that's as good of a "set it and forget it" cash rewards card as you'll find. The fact that it has a $0 annual fee is just the cherry on top.

Consider that the average American spends about $5,000 a month on credit cards. If they put all of that spending on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, they'd net about $1,200 a year without thinking twice. That's the power of a great flat-rate card.

Plus: The card also offers 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. (A 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after.) That makes it a great option if you're financing a bigger purchase or looking to avoid interest on existing debt. Once that intro period ends, though, the variable APR kicks in, so it's worth having a payoff plan if you go that route.

Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.