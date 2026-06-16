Our Top Cash Back Card of June 2026: Earn 2% Cash Rewards on Purchases
Ever wished you could take the mental math out of credit card rewards? If so, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is probably for you.
Most cash back cards make you work for the good stuff: bonus categories to memorize, quarterly earning rates to track, spending caps to keep in mind. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card drops all that, offering a simple 2% cash rewards on purchases for a $0 annual fee. That simplicity is why we think it's the best cash rewards card available now.
Here's what you need to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- plus another great option worth looking at.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Earn 2% cash rewards on purchases with no strings attached
The Active Cash earns a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases: groceries, gas, online shopping, the dentist, etc. That's it.
If you ask me, that's as good of a "set it and forget it" cash rewards card as you'll find. The fact that it has a $0 annual fee is just the cherry on top.
Consider that the average American spends about $5,000 a month on credit cards. If they put all of that spending on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, they'd net about $1,200 a year without thinking twice. That's the power of a great flat-rate card.
Plus: The card also offers 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. (A 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after.) That makes it a great option if you're financing a bigger purchase or looking to avoid interest on existing debt. Once that intro period ends, though, the variable APR kicks in, so it's worth having a payoff plan if you go that route.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Also consider: The Discover it® Cash Back
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great starting point for any cash rewards strategy -- I have the card myself and use it more or less every day.
But what if you want to spice up your rewards a bit, consider adding something like the Discover it® Cash Back. Instead of flat-rate cash back, Discover offers 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate, then 1%.
Past categories have included grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, PayPal, and Amazon, so there's a reasonable chance at least one or two quarters map onto how you already spend.
The Discover it® Cash Back also has no annual fee, so there's no harm in holding onto it year after year. Maybe you decide to rack up bonus category spending cash back one quarter, then put the card on the backburner when the quarterly categories don't make as much sense for your spending.
Another huge selling point is Discover's unique first-year bonus: Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. That can easily be one of the strongest bonuses on any credit card, let alone a no-annual-fee card.
If you ask me, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is still your first option for easy cash rewards. But the Discover it® Cash Back makes for a great backup -- or Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card sidekick.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
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We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
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- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
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- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount. No annual fee.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, PayPal, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.