Our Top Gas Card of 2026: Earn 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus
I own three things that run on gas: a minivan, an old Jeep, and a motorbike. The minivan takes regular gas. The Jeep and the motorbike both want premium grade, which is super annoying. Out here in Los Angeles with $6 to $7 per gallon gas prices right now, filling up these money pits feels like a gut punch every time.
I bet you're feeling it, too. The national average gas price is around $4.30 a gallon, according to Motley Fool Money research.
Part of my job is helping people stretch their money for a living, and here's the easiest win I know for cheaper gas. First, join your gas station's loyalty program (it's usually free) to get a few cents off per gallon.
Next, sign up for a cash back credit card that pays a top rate on gas. The one I recommend in 2026 is the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. Here's what you need to know.
Up to 6% back on gas, for a full year
The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card gives you up to 6% cash back on a single chosen rewards category for your first year.
Gas and EV charging is the default category, so you earn that top rate automatically with no settings to mess with. That's why my team at Motley Fool Money named it our Best Credit Card for Gas for 2026.
The 6% rate covers your first $2,500 in combined bonus purchases each quarter (shared with the card's 2% rate at grocery stores and wholesale clubs). That's way more than most people spend on gas, but if you do max it out anything above earns 1%.
There's no annual fee, so you're ahead from your very first tank.
After year one, the gas (or other chosen category) rate drops to 3%. But honestly, that still rivals even the best gas rewards cards, so it's a long-term keeper.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Here's what 6% back adds up to in a year
Let's say you're a heavy driver and you max out the $2,500 quarterly cap in your bonus category. That's $10,000 of gas in a year, and 6% back gets you $600 in cash rewards.
Most of us are under that, though, so here's a weekly breakdown based on what you actually spend.
|Weekly Gas Spend
|Gas Spending in a Year
|Cash Back in Year One
|$40
|$2,080
|~$125
|$60
|$3,120
|~$187
|$80
|$4,160
|~$250
|$100
|$5,200
|~$312
If you're filling up a few money pits like I am, you're probably sitting near the bottom of that table. Not bad for buying gas you'd buy anyway.
The $200 welcome offer is easy to hit with gas alone
Sign-up bonuses are my love language, especially on credit cards with no annual fee!
And this one's really easy to hit. In fact, you can likely earn it on gas alone. You'll get a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
For me, that's about 10X fill-ups on my minivan. But even if you're a light driver during the holiday season, you can put a few other bills on the card to hit the minimum.
Spend $1,000 (in the first 90 days) and get $200. That's a great deal no matter what you buy.
Get paid back for gas you'd buy anyway
Nobody loves paying for gas, and a new credit card won't magically change that. But it takes the sting off. You'll start collecting a bit of cash back here and there, and it adds up to hundreds over the course of a year.
With an easy welcome offer and no annual fee, this card gives you a nice little win right before the holidays. Use it just for gas and keep your favorite card for everything else, or lean on it at grocery stores and wholesale clubs where it earns 2% cash back (on up to $2,500 quarterly in combined choice category, grocery store, and wholesale club purchases).
And if you want to see how it stacks up first, check out all our picks for the best gas and grocery credit cards.
FAQs
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It can still pay off, especially with no annual fee. Even light drivers can earn a decent amount over the course of a year, and the welcome bonus can be earned on any type of spending.
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No. Gas and EV charging is the default bonus category, but if you'd rather earn in another category that's fine. You can switch your choice once per calendar month in the app or online.
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Yes, and you should. Loyalty programs usually cut the price per gallon, while your cash back card rewards the purchase on top. Stacking both means you save at the pump and earn rewards on the same fill-up.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.