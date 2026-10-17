Our Top Gas Card of 2026: Earn 6% Cash Back and a $200 Bonus

I own three things that run on gas: a minivan, an old Jeep, and a motorbike. The minivan takes regular gas. The Jeep and the motorbike both want premium grade, which is super annoying. Out here in Los Angeles with $6 to $7 per gallon gas prices right now, filling up these money pits feels like a gut punch every time.

I bet you're feeling it, too. The national average gas price is around $4.30 a gallon, according to Motley Fool Money research.

Part of my job is helping people stretch their money for a living, and here's the easiest win I know for cheaper gas. First, join your gas station's loyalty program (it's usually free) to get a few cents off per gallon.

Next, sign up for a cash back credit card that pays a top rate on gas. The one I recommend in 2026 is the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. Here's what you need to know.

Up to 6% back on gas, for a full year

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card gives you up to 6% cash back on a single chosen rewards category for your first year.

Gas and EV charging is the default category, so you earn that top rate automatically with no settings to mess with. That's why my team at Motley Fool Money named it our Best Credit Card for Gas for 2026.

The 6% rate covers your first $2,500 in combined bonus purchases each quarter (shared with the card's 2% rate at grocery stores and wholesale clubs). That's way more than most people spend on gas, but if you do max it out anything above earns 1%.

There's no annual fee, so you're ahead from your very first tank.

After year one, the gas (or other chosen category) rate drops to 3%. But honestly, that still rivals even the best gas rewards cards, so it's a long-term keeper.