Our Top No-Annual-Fee Card of February 2026
Looking to earn solid travel rewards without paying through the nose to get them? If so, check out Motley Fool Money's Best No Annual Fee Card of 2026: the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).
With the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card, you'll earn 3X points in a handful of everyday categories -- points you can use for travel, gift cards, or just simple statement credit. For that reason, and because it has no annual fee, it's one of the easiest-to-recommend credit cards out there.
Here's what to know before applying for the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card.
Get strong earning rates at no annual fee
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card comes with more-than-solid earning rates on a wide range of popular spending categories. You'll get:
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
Your points can be redeemed for gift cards, travel, or statement credit, depending on how you want to use them.
And that's not all -- the card also comes with a sweet, easy-to-earn welcome bonus. New cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months. That's a bonus worth $200 in cash redemption value.
This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.
- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
Is the Wells Fargo Autograph Card right for you?
Given that it's a valuable no-annual-fee card, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is a nice fit for pretty much anybody. But especially worth considering if you:
- Spend a lot on dining, travel, and/or gas
- Prefer simple, flexible redemption options
- Want strong rewards without having to juggle different earning rates
Between the welcome bonus and the ongoing earning rates, earning $500+ in rewards value in your first year is pretty realistic. And since it costs $0 to hold onto, your savings will only grow as the years roll on.
Ready to start earning today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card to apply now.
