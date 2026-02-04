Our Top No-Annual-Fee Card of February 2026

Looking to earn solid travel rewards without paying through the nose to get them? If so, check out Motley Fool Money's Best No Annual Fee Card of 2026: the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).

With the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card, you'll earn 3X points in a handful of everyday categories -- points you can use for travel, gift cards, or just simple statement credit. For that reason, and because it has no annual fee, it's one of the easiest-to-recommend credit cards out there.

Here's what to know before applying for the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card.

Get strong earning rates at no annual fee

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card comes with more-than-solid earning rates on a wide range of popular spending categories. You'll get:

3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans

1X points on other purchases

Your points can be redeemed for gift cards, travel, or statement credit, depending on how you want to use them.

And that's not all -- the card also comes with a sweet, easy-to-earn welcome bonus. New cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months. That's a bonus worth $200 in cash redemption value.