Paying Off Debt? These 3 Balance Transfer Cards Have No Annual Fee

Americans are carrying over $1.21 trillion in credit card debt, with average interest rates hovering around 21%. That's a brutal combo for anyone trying to climb out of the red. But here's the good news: the right balance transfer card can help you pause interest, simplify payments, and knock out debt faster. I've reviewed dozens of 0% intro APR cards over the years, and these three consistently rank among the best for paying off balances the smart way. 1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Long intro APR period The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers one of the longest intro APR periods available. It's perfect if you need extra breathing room to tackle a big balance. Annual fee : $0

: $0 Intro APR : 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; an ongoing 17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after

: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; an ongoing 17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after Balance transfer fee : 5%, min: $5

: 5%, min: $5 Transfer time window: Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate What I like most about this card is how simple it is. No rewards, no flash -- just an ultra-long intro APR period that gives you time to make real progress.

2025 Award Winner
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Long 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Cellphone protection Balance transfer fee Foreign transaction fee No rewards program

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.



2. Discover it® Chrome: Great for ongoing cash back Not all balance transfer cards offer rewards, but the Discover it® Chrome does. This card is great if you want to keep earning while you pay down your debt. Annual fee : $0

: $0 Intro APR : 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers and 6 months on purchases; an ongoing 17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR applies after

: 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers and 6 months on purchases; an ongoing 17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR applies after Balance transfer fee: 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)* You'll also earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. In addition, you'll earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Plus, as a new cardholder, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. What's cool is after your debt payoff plan is complete, you can keep this card long term for ongoing cash back.

Discover it® Chrome

4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 6 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months Regular APR 17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically 1% - 2% Cashback Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Bottom Line The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Pros/Cons Welcome bonus offer Gas and restaurants rewards 0% intro APR No annual fee No foreign transaction fee Low cash back rates

Card Details INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.99% to 26.99% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness. Redeem cash back for any amount No annual fee. Terms and conditions apply.



3. Chase Freedom Flex®: Cash back and travel perks The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) isn't a traditional balance transfer card, but it's a great pick if you want a mix of intro APR + cash back rewards. Annual fee : $0

: $0 Intro APR : 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers; then a 18.74% - 28.24% Variable APR.

: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers; then a 18.74% - 28.24% Variable APR. Balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days. This card is a keeper, well after your balance is paid off. You'll get 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (like groceries, gas, and Amazon) plus fixed rewards for other spending: 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3% cash back on dining and drugstores

Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases There's also a welcome bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening! For a no-annual-fee card, this one certainly packs a lot of value in.

Chase Freedom Flex®

4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months Regular APR 18.74% - 28.24% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases. 5% cash back offer Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening! $200 bonus Bottom Line This Chase card is one of our favorites, and with good reason. You earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate, alongside other standout perks (and at least 1% on all purchases). Plus, this one comes without an annual fee and with a generous welcome bonus. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big sign-up bonus Lucrative cash back program Long 0% intro APR No annual fee Purchase and travel protections Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open! 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.74%-28.24%. No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more. Member FDIC

