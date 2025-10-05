Prime Day Hack: Use This Credit Card and Get $150 to Spend Instantly

The easiest win for Amazon's Big Deal Days Event in October is getting the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) and scoring a $150 Amazon gift card the moment you're approved.

Here's the deal: Amazon is offering Prime members that apply and get approved for the Prime Visa an easy welcome offer: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.

I personally did this hack back in July right before Prime Day. It gave me instant spending money to shop sales and buy stuff I was planning to buy anyway.

If you're planning to shop on Prime Big Deal Days on Oct. 7 and 8, here are all the deets.

Get a $150 Amazon gift card

If you're already a Prime member, you're halfway there.

Just apply for the Prime Visa, and if you're approved, $150 will be credited directly to your Amazon account. There's no spending threshold or hoops to jump through -- you'll see it added to your account balance right away.

The Prime Visa also has a $0 annual fee. You're already paying for Prime membership, so you might as well squeeze extra value out of it with this card.