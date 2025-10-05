Prime Day Hack: Use This Credit Card and Get $150 to Spend Instantly
The easiest win for Amazon's Big Deal Days Event in October is getting the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) and scoring a $150 Amazon gift card the moment you're approved.
Here's the deal: Amazon is offering Prime members that apply and get approved for the Prime Visa an easy welcome offer: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.
I personally did this hack back in July right before Prime Day. It gave me instant spending money to shop sales and buy stuff I was planning to buy anyway.
If you're planning to shop on Prime Big Deal Days on Oct. 7 and 8, here are all the deets.
Get a $150 Amazon gift card
If you're already a Prime member, you're halfway there.
Just apply for the Prime Visa, and if you're approved, $150 will be credited directly to your Amazon account. There's no spending threshold or hoops to jump through -- you'll see it added to your account balance right away.
The Prime Visa also has a $0 annual fee. You're already paying for Prime membership, so you might as well squeeze extra value out of it with this card.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
Unlimited 5% cash rewards on Amazon orders
That $150 gift card is just the start.
The Prime Visa also earns ongoing cash rewards on every purchase:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
During Prime Big Deal Days on Oct. 7-8, you're already getting access to deep discounts as a Prime member. But when you check out with the Prime Visa, you'll earn an additional 5% back on top of those sale prices.
It's like stacking a discount on top of a discount -- automatically.
All the rewards you earn with this credit card show up as points. Then you can redeem them as cash back, statement credits, or apply them directly towards your checkout on Amazon. It's extremely easy -- I personally use the Chase mobile app to redeem my points and the credit applies straight to my credit card balance.
How the rewards all add up
Let's say you spend $3,000 per year on Amazon (groceries, pet food, birthday gifts, etc). That alone earns you $150 in cash back.
Now add in another $2,000 on travel and $1,000 at restaurants or gas stations.
Here's what you'd earn:
- $3,000 × 5% = $150 from Amazon
- $2,000 × 5% = $100 from travel
- $1,000 × 2% = $20 from gas/dining
Total rewards: $270
Now throw in the $150 gift card at sign-up, and you're looking at $420 in year-one value from a no-annual-fee card.
Is the Prime Visa right for you?
If you're a Prime member and shop on Amazon more than once a month, this card is probably a smart move.
Even modest spenders can get good value, and frequent shoppers (especially during Prime Big Deal Days) will rack up cash back quickly.
Plus, if you're already planning to do some October deal-hunting, $150 in free credit is like showing up to the sale with store money.
Don't miss the window
Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days are locked in for Oct. 7-8. If you want to use your $150 gift card during the event, now's the time to apply.
It only takes a couple minutes, and most approvals happen in under a minute. I had my bonus applied immediately -- and you can too.
