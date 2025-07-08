Prime Day Hack: Use This Credit Card and Get $250 to Spend Instantly

Here's how it works: Amazon is offering Prime members a limited-time welcome offer for the Prime Visa. If you apply and get approved between July 7-14, you'll get a $250 Amazon credit dropped straight into your account.

Forget clipping coupons or chasing lightning deals -- the smartest Prime Day move this year is getting the Prime Visa (see rates and fees ) and scoring an instant $250 Amazon gift card , no spending required.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members through 7/14

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership. Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare). Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases.

Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval — exclusively for Prime members. Hurry, this offer ends 7/14!

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Here's how the offer works

If you're a Prime member, you're already 90% of the way there.

Just apply for the Prime Visa between July 7-14, get approved, and the $250 gift card is yours.

Most approval decisions happen quickly. And if you're approved, the gift card will be automatically credited to your Amazon account!

By the way, the Prime Visa has a $0 annual fee. So you don't have to worry about charges sneaking up later. It's worth mentioning, however, that Prime membership is required in order to be eligible for the card.

Ready to score $250 for Prime Day? Apply for the Prime Visa now and load up your account!

The real value lasts all year round

Let's say you get the card and cash in your $250 gift card during Prime Day (solid move). What happens after that?

Well, you'll be happy to hear this card is the gift that keeps on giving.

Here's how your purchases earn rewards:

5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

These rewards come back to you as points, which you can redeem for Amazon purchases, statement credits, travel, and more.

Real-life reward math

As an example of how much someone might earn in rewards, I'm going to share some of my personal spending from last year…

In all of 2024, I spent about $3,500 on Amazon purchases, $4,000 on travel (had to buy tickets to Australia to visit my folks), and around $1,000 at gas stations and restaurants.

Excluding all my other regular spending, here's what that would have earned me using this card:

$3,500 × 5% = $175 back from Amazon purchases

$4,000 × 5% = $200 back from travel bookings

$1,000 × 2% = $20 back from dining and gas

That's $395 in cash back in a year.

And if I scored a $250 Amazon gift card at sign-up, my total year-one value would be $645.

Pretty good for a card with no annual fee!

Is the Prime Visa right for you?

Amazon superfans are a perfect fit for this card -- especially if you're a Prime Day deal hunter.

But even if you shop there just semi-regularly, you can still earn 5% back on everything you buy. That's better than most cash back cards offer for shopping category rewards.

Don't wait. Offer ends July 14th

Prime Day is all about jumping on great deals at just the right time. And this Prime Visa welcome offer sweetens the pot for Prime members.

Instead of 25% off a rice cooker, you're getting $250 dropped into your Amazon account for doing almost nothing.

The offer ends July 14, so don't wait too long to pull the trigger.

Apply for the Prime Visa and snag your $250 Amazon gift card now.