Ranked: My 3 Favorite Balance Transfer Cards of July 2026

If you're carrying a balance on a 20%+ interest card, the right balance transfer offer can pause your interest for nearly two years. I've reviewed every major card on the market, and three stand out this month.

My top pick is the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, but the best one for you really depends on how much you owe.

The average American household carries about $6,715 in credit card debt in 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. At today's average rate north of 20%, that balance costs real money every month it just sits there.

1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: my pick for the biggest balances

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is my number one pick because it pairs one of the longest 0% intro APR windows with the lowest entry cost. It also won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card Award for 2026.

Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers (and 12 months on Purchases), then a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR.

BT fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

Why I like it: The two numbers that matter most for balance transfers are a long no-interest window and a low transfer fee. This card wins both. The extra-long runway means lower monthly payments to stay interest-free, and the low intro fee keeps your upfront cost down on a big transfer. It earns no rewards, but that's the point. It's built for one job, and it does it better than anything else.

Who it's best for: This is the one I'd recommend to anyone carrying $3,000 or more who wants maximum time to dig out. If your balance is large and your payoff plan is serious, those extra months and the lower fee give you real breathing room.