Ranked: My 3 Favorite Balance Transfer Cards of July 2026
If you're carrying a balance on a 20%+ interest card, the right balance transfer offer can pause your interest for nearly two years. I've reviewed every major card on the market, and three stand out this month.
My top pick is the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, but the best one for you really depends on how much you owe.
The average American household carries about $6,715 in credit card debt in 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. At today's average rate north of 20%, that balance costs real money every month it just sits there.
1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: my pick for the biggest balances
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is my number one pick because it pairs one of the longest 0% intro APR windows with the lowest entry cost. It also won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card Award for 2026.
Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers (and 12 months on Purchases), then a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR.
BT fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Why I like it: The two numbers that matter most for balance transfers are a long no-interest window and a low transfer fee. This card wins both. The extra-long runway means lower monthly payments to stay interest-free, and the low intro fee keeps your upfront cost down on a big transfer. It earns no rewards, but that's the point. It's built for one job, and it does it better than anything else.
Who it's best for: This is the one I'd recommend to anyone carrying $3,000 or more who wants maximum time to dig out. If your balance is large and your payoff plan is serious, those extra months and the lower fee give you real breathing room.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
2. Chase Slate®: my pick for building credit while you pay down debt
The Chase Slate® (see rates and fees) matches that long 0% intro APR window and adds tools to help your credit recover while you knock out the balance.
Intro APR: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months, then a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR.
BT fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Why I like it: The Chase Slate® gives you the same near-two-year runway as my top pick, with added tools like free credit score access, Experian-powered monitoring, and automatic credit-line reviews. For someone rebuilding while they pay down debt, that visibility helps. One catch: you can't transfer a balance from another Chase card, so it's only for debt sitting with other issuers.
Who it's best for: I recommend it if you're working on your credit while you pay things down, and your debt lives on non-Chase cards. The flat 5% transfer fee runs a bit higher, but it's a fair trade for the credit tools and new purchase intro APR.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
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A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
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- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
3. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card: my pick for smaller balances
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is my pick for smaller balances. It has a strong intro APR offer, but doubles as a long-term rewards card once your debt is gone.
Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Why I like it: This is the only card on my list with a real rewards program, and that changes who it's for. The intro APR window is shorter, so it's not built for a huge balance or long payoff. But you can choose a 6% cash back category for the first year and earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases. It's a keeper for ongoing cash back rewards, not just a payoff tool.
Who it's best for: I'd only recommend this to someone with a smaller balance, say under $3,000, who's already on track to pay it off. If you're close to the finish line and want long-term value, this is the smarter buy.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
How to crush your transferred balance
A balance transfer card only works if you treat it as a payoff tool, not a spending card. The math is simple: divide your balance by the number of 0% months, then pay that amount every single month without fail.
A few rules to help you make the most of your balance transfer:
- Transfer fast. The lowest fees and the 0% intro APR rate usually only apply to transfers made in the first 60 to 120 days.
- Don't spend on the new card. New purchases muddy the payoff math and can start racking up interest. It's best to use a balance transfer card for debt payoff, then new purchases after the debt is gone.
- Set the payoff date. Know the exact month your 0% intro APR window ends, and beat it if possible.
- Match the card to your timeline. A bigger balance needs a longer window; a small one can afford to also chase rewards.
If none of these three quite fit, it's worth comparing the best balance transfer cards before you apply. Pick the card that matches your balance, make the payment automatic, and let the no-interest window do the rest.
FAQs
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Most balance transfer cards require good to excellent credit, generally a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. If your score is lower, building it first, or talking to a nonprofit credit counselor, is usually the smarter first move.
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No, most issuers don't let you transfer a balance between two of their own cards. The Chase Slate®, for example, only accepts transfers from non-Chase accounts. Plan to move debt that sits with a different bank than the card you're opening.
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Any balance left when the intro APR period ends starts accruing interest at the card's regular APR, often above 20%. You keep the savings you already earned, but the leftover balance gets expensive fast. That's why I always recommend trying to clear the full amount before the intro window closes.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.