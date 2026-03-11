Ranked: My 3 Favorite Balance Transfer Cards of March 2026
When you're comparing balance transfer cards, there's probably one thing you look at first: the length of the 0% intro APR offer. And that's the right move.
It's not the only thing you should look at, though.
Balance transfers cards all come with their own terms, fees, and restrictions worth knowing before you hit apply. Luckily for you, I've done most of that hard work already. Here are my three favorite balance transfer cards available now.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Get one of the longest intro APRs out there
When someone asks me to recommend a balance transfer card -- happens all the time -- I always start with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). That's because it comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
That's more or less the longest intro APR you'll find, and it applies to both purchases and balance transfers -- a savings double whammy. Just note that there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.
I'm not the only one who loves the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, either. It won Motley Fool Money's award for the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026. If you want to save a bundle on both existing debt and upcoming purchases, this card is a great starting point.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Chase Slate®: An old contender re-emerges
After years off the market, Chase recently reintroduced the Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) -- and it's already turning heads again.
With the Chase Slate®, you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months on both purchases and balance transfers. After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies. There's also a balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
That's more or less the same terms as the award-winning Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. The only caveat here is that issuers generally won't let you move a balance from another one of their cards -- i.e., from one Chase card to another. If your balance is with any other issuer, though, the Chase Slate® is another great pick.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
-
A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
-
- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
3. Discover it® Chrome: Save on interest and earn rewards
Finally, if you want to hit pause on interest and get some solid cash back rewards, the Discover it® Chrome is worth a look.
You'll get 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers and 6 months on purchases. After that, a 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR applies.
That's a slightly shorter balance transfer APR offer than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and Chase Slate®, and a much shorter purchase APR offer. In exchange, though, the Discover it® Chrome earns:
- 2% cash back on gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
A great intro APR offer and cash rewards? That's something the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and Chase Slate® can't match. Plus, Discover offers a unique welcome offer for new cardholders: Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. If you rack up $300 in cash back, Discover will match it and give you another $300. There is no cap on this offer.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
-
- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
How to pick the balance transfer card for you
As you can see, when comparing balance transfer cards, the length of the intro APR isn't the only factor. Make sure you're also looking at things like:
- Annual fee
- Balance transfer fee
- Variable APR
- Payment terms and requirements
- Earning rates and other perks
Want to compare even more options? See our list of all the best balance transfer cards available now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.