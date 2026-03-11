Ranked: My 3 Favorite Balance Transfer Cards of March 2026

When you're comparing balance transfer cards, there's probably one thing you look at first: the length of the 0% intro APR offer. And that's the right move.

It's not the only thing you should look at, though.

Balance transfers cards all come with their own terms, fees, and restrictions worth knowing before you hit apply. Luckily for you, I've done most of that hard work already. Here are my three favorite balance transfer cards available now.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Get one of the longest intro APRs out there

When someone asks me to recommend a balance transfer card -- happens all the time -- I always start with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). That's because it comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.

That's more or less the longest intro APR you'll find, and it applies to both purchases and balance transfers -- a savings double whammy. Just note that there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.

I'm not the only one who loves the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, either. It won Motley Fool Money's award for the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026. If you want to save a bundle on both existing debt and upcoming purchases, this card is a great starting point.