Remember: Flight Delay Compensation Is Now a Reality
Flight delays used to mean sitting at the gate, feeling powerless, and maybe ending up with a lukewarm meal voucher if you were lucky. Thanks to new rules that's no longer the case, and airlines now owe you actual cash when things go wrong.
Cash refunds are now the standard, and the government has defined exactly when you qualify.
When you're owed money back
If your airline cancels your flight or you decide not to accept an alternative option, you're entitled to a prompt refund within seven business days if you paid by credit card, or 20 calendar days if you used another payment method. That refund goes right back to your original form of payment, whether that's cash, card, or even miles.
You qualify for a refund when:
- Your domestic flight is delayed 3+ hours
- Your international flight is delayed 6+ hours
- Your departure or arrival airport changes
- Your number of connections increases
- You're downgraded to a lower cabin class
- The new aircraft or airport is less accessible for your disability
It doesn't stop there. If you paid for extras like wifi or seat upgrades and didn't get them, the airline must refund you. And if your checked bag is delayed 12+ hours on a domestic flight, or 15-30 hours internationally, those baggage fees come back to you too.
When you won't see a refund
Not every delay leads to cash back. If you bought a nonrefundable ticket and your delay doesn't meet the "significant" threshold, the airline doesn't owe you. You also won't get reimbursed for issues beyond the airline's control, such as weather, natural disasters, air traffic, or security events.
Incidental costs -- like meals, hotels, or missed events -- generally aren't covered either, though airlines sometimes offer vouchers or reimbursements. If you're ever in that spot, it's worth reaching out directly to see what they'll provide.
The best credit card to cover you when the airline doesn't
Even with new refund rules in place, there are plenty of travel headaches that airlines don't have to cover. That's where the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) can be a lifesaver.
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
This card goes well beyond rewards; it's packed with built-in travel protections that kick in when things go sideways. Pay for your trip with the card (or with points earned from it), and you're covered by:
- Trip delay reimbursement -- If your flight is delayed 12+ hours or overnight, you can get up to $500 per ticket for meals, lodging, and essentials.
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance -- Coverage for nonrefundable expenses if your trip is canceled or cut short due to covered reasons.
- Baggage delay insurance -- Reimbursement for necessities when your bags don't show up on time.
- Lost luggage reimbursement -- If your belongings are lost or damaged, you're covered.
- Travel accident insurance -- Extra peace of mind while flying.
- Rental car collision coverage -- Primary insurance when you rent, saving you from overpriced rental counter add-ons.
- Travel and emergency assistance and roadside dispatch -- Support services when you need them most.
For a card with an annual fee of just $95, that's a lot of built-in protection. It's one of the reasons I often recommend it as a starter travel card: You're not just earning points for future trips, you're also buying yourself real peace of mind every time you book.
If you want a card that not only earns rewards but also has your back when airlines don't, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is tough to beat. See our full review and apply here.
Why this matters for travelers
The next time your flight gets stuck on the tarmac or your bag disappears overnight, remember: You're not powerless anymore. You can expect a refund -- and in cash, not a credit you'll forget about.
If you're a frequent traveler, this shift makes your wallet a lot safer from airline mishaps. And if you're booking now, it's the perfect reminder to put the right credit card in your pocket. The best travel cards can not only earn you points on the ticket but also give you trip protections that stack with these new rules.
Our Research Expert