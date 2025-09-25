Remember: Flight Delay Compensation Is Now a Reality

Flight delays used to mean sitting at the gate, feeling powerless, and maybe ending up with a lukewarm meal voucher if you were lucky. Thanks to new rules that's no longer the case, and airlines now owe you actual cash when things go wrong.

Cash refunds are now the standard, and the government has defined exactly when you qualify.

When you're owed money back

If your airline cancels your flight or you decide not to accept an alternative option, you're entitled to a prompt refund within seven business days if you paid by credit card, or 20 calendar days if you used another payment method. That refund goes right back to your original form of payment, whether that's cash, card, or even miles.

You qualify for a refund when:

Your domestic flight is delayed 3+ hours

Your international flight is delayed 6+ hours

Your departure or arrival airport changes

Your number of connections increases

You're downgraded to a lower cabin class

The new aircraft or airport is less accessible for your disability

It doesn't stop there. If you paid for extras like wifi or seat upgrades and didn't get them, the airline must refund you. And if your checked bag is delayed 12+ hours on a domestic flight, or 15-30 hours internationally, those baggage fees come back to you too.

When you won't see a refund

Not every delay leads to cash back. If you bought a nonrefundable ticket and your delay doesn't meet the "significant" threshold, the airline doesn't owe you. You also won't get reimbursed for issues beyond the airline's control, such as weather, natural disasters, air traffic, or security events.

Incidental costs -- like meals, hotels, or missed events -- generally aren't covered either, though airlines sometimes offer vouchers or reimbursements. If you're ever in that spot, it's worth reaching out directly to see what they'll provide.

