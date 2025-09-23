Save $300 at Lululemon Every Year With the New Amex Platinum Card

The Platinum Card® from American Express just got a major glow-up.

One of the flashiest new benefits is a $300 annual credit at lululemon (terms apply; enrollment required), perfect for anyone who lives in their Align leggings or never travels without a new ABC jogger packed. (No judgment -- my wife lives in her lulu yoga pants. I'm still working up the courage to get into the men's line.)

As part of a refresh, Amex raised the annual fee to $895 (see rates and fees), but also boosted the overall annual benefits value to over $3,500 in total perks.

Here's how the new lululemon credit works, plus $1,200+ in other new benefits that just got added.

How the $300 lululemon credit works

This benefit is brand new with the Amex Platinum Card refresh, and it's one of the easiest lifestyle perks to use if you're already a lululemon fan.

With the $300 lululemon credit, you can get up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Amex Platinum Card for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. Terms apply; enrollment required.

That's up to $300 per calendar year, broken into four chunks. So you don't have to blow it all in one shopping trip. It works both in-store and online, which is a win.

Pro tip: Although you can't use the credit at outlets, you can stack it with lululemon's sale section or We Made Too Much deals on their website. Plus, all online orders get free shipping in the U.S.!

This lululemon credit is on top of the $100 annual Saks credit, which also gives you $50 every six months (terms apply; enrollment required). Between the two, that's $400 per year at premium retail brands.