Save an Easy $75+ on Gas and Travel This Summer With the No-Annual-Fee Discover it Card

Published on June 2, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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Summer travel is expensive enough without leaving easy savings on the table. If you've got the Discover it® Cash Back in your wallet -- or have been on the fence about applying -- now's a good time to pay attention.

Discover just announced its Q3 bonus category rotation, and if you ask me, it's one of the best yet. From July 1 through Sept. 30, cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on gas stations, EV charging, public transportation, flights, and drugstores, on up to $1,500 in purchases when activated.

Interested? Here's what to know about the Discover it® Cash Back and the other ways it can help you save.

Earn 5% back in a few great categories this summer

With the Discover it® Cash Back, getting 5% cash back on up to the quarterly maximum $1,500 in purchases on rotating categories that you activate would net you $75 a quarter, or $300 a year. Activation is required. You'll also get 1% cash back on all other purchases -- not bad for a card with no annual fee.

A few things worth knowing about what's included:

  • Gas stations: Includes purchases at merchants that sell automotive gasoline, including public EV charging stations. Gas and EV charging affiliated with supermarkets, supercenters, or wholesale clubs may not be eligible.
  • Transportation: Includes airlines, local commuter services (bus, rail, ferry), and long-range rail and bus charters. Purchases through travel agencies or third-party booking sites may not qualify. Car rentals, rideshare, taxis, cruises, and parking garages are not included.
  • Drugstores: Includes stand-alone drug stores, pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In-store pharmacies inside other retailers may not qualify.

The transportation expansion is the real headline here. This is the first time Discover has included airlines and long-range transit in a bonus quarter, which makes it genuinely useful for all types of travelers -- not just for filling up your tank before a road trip.

I landed the Discover it a few years back -- it was my first "real" rewards card after a few months of secured cards. I'd recommend it to anyone just getting into the credit card game who wants an easy way to save for no annual fee.

Discover it® Cash Back

Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back

On Issuer's Secure Website.

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Discover it® Cash Back
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back

On Issuer's Secure Website.

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Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months

Regular APR

17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

1% - 5% Cashback

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

  • We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.

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    • Rotating bonus categories
    • Welcome bonus offer
    • Great intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • No foreign transaction fee
    • No fixed bonus categories
    • INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
    • Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
    • Redeem cash back for any amount. No annual fee.
    • Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
    • Terms and conditions apply.

Plus: Double your first-year rewards with Cashback Match

For my money, the biggest selling point on this card isn't even the quarterly categories. It's the unique welcome bonus structure: Discover's first-year Cashback Match.

With Cashback Match, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.

If you max out the bonus category every quarter, you're looking at $300 in cash back. With Cashback Match, that becomes $600 -- or potentially even more, depending on how much you spend in the 1% category.

Most no-annual-fee cards offer a flat welcome bonus in the $150-$200 range. The Cashback Match can clear that easily if you're an active spender -- and it rewards you proportionally for how much you actually use the card.

If you're planning a summer trip, or just doing a lot of driving in the next few months, the Discover it® Cash Back is definitely worth applying for now. And if you already have it, it's worth using regularly -- at least until October, when the next round of bonus categories comes around.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.