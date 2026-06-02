Save an Easy $75+ on Gas and Travel This Summer With the No-Annual-Fee Discover it Card

Summer travel is expensive enough without leaving easy savings on the table. If you've got the Discover it® Cash Back in your wallet -- or have been on the fence about applying -- now's a good time to pay attention.

Discover just announced its Q3 bonus category rotation, and if you ask me, it's one of the best yet. From July 1 through Sept. 30, cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on gas stations, EV charging, public transportation, flights, and drugstores, on up to $1,500 in purchases when activated.

Interested? Here's what to know about the Discover it® Cash Back and the other ways it can help you save.

Earn 5% back in a few great categories this summer

With the Discover it® Cash Back, getting 5% cash back on up to the quarterly maximum $1,500 in purchases on rotating categories that you activate would net you $75 a quarter, or $300 a year. Activation is required. You'll also get 1% cash back on all other purchases -- not bad for a card with no annual fee.

A few things worth knowing about what's included:

Gas stations: Includes purchases at merchants that sell automotive gasoline, including public EV charging stations. Gas and EV charging affiliated with supermarkets, supercenters, or wholesale clubs may not be eligible.

Includes purchases at merchants that sell automotive gasoline, including public EV charging stations. Gas and EV charging affiliated with supermarkets, supercenters, or wholesale clubs may not be eligible. Transportation: Includes airlines, local commuter services (bus, rail, ferry), and long-range rail and bus charters. Purchases through travel agencies or third-party booking sites may not qualify. Car rentals, rideshare, taxis, cruises, and parking garages are not included.

Includes airlines, local commuter services (bus, rail, ferry), and long-range rail and bus charters. Purchases through travel agencies or third-party booking sites may not qualify. Car rentals, rideshare, taxis, cruises, and parking garages are not included. Drugstores: Includes stand-alone drug stores, pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In-store pharmacies inside other retailers may not qualify.

The transportation expansion is the real headline here. This is the first time Discover has included airlines and long-range transit in a bonus quarter, which makes it genuinely useful for all types of travelers -- not just for filling up your tank before a road trip.

I landed the Discover it a few years back -- it was my first "real" rewards card after a few months of secured cards. I'd recommend it to anyone just getting into the credit card game who wants an easy way to save for no annual fee.