Save an Easy $75+ on Gas and Travel This Summer With the No-Annual-Fee Discover it Card
Summer travel is expensive enough without leaving easy savings on the table. If you've got the Discover it® Cash Back in your wallet -- or have been on the fence about applying -- now's a good time to pay attention.
Discover just announced its Q3 bonus category rotation, and if you ask me, it's one of the best yet. From July 1 through Sept. 30, cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on gas stations, EV charging, public transportation, flights, and drugstores, on up to $1,500 in purchases when activated.
Interested? Here's what to know about the Discover it® Cash Back and the other ways it can help you save.
Earn 5% back in a few great categories this summer
With the Discover it® Cash Back, getting 5% cash back on up to the quarterly maximum $1,500 in purchases on rotating categories that you activate would net you $75 a quarter, or $300 a year. Activation is required. You'll also get 1% cash back on all other purchases -- not bad for a card with no annual fee.
A few things worth knowing about what's included:
- Gas stations: Includes purchases at merchants that sell automotive gasoline, including public EV charging stations. Gas and EV charging affiliated with supermarkets, supercenters, or wholesale clubs may not be eligible.
- Transportation: Includes airlines, local commuter services (bus, rail, ferry), and long-range rail and bus charters. Purchases through travel agencies or third-party booking sites may not qualify. Car rentals, rideshare, taxis, cruises, and parking garages are not included.
- Drugstores: Includes stand-alone drug stores, pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In-store pharmacies inside other retailers may not qualify.
The transportation expansion is the real headline here. This is the first time Discover has included airlines and long-range transit in a bonus quarter, which makes it genuinely useful for all types of travelers -- not just for filling up your tank before a road trip.
I landed the Discover it a few years back -- it was my first "real" rewards card after a few months of secured cards. I'd recommend it to anyone just getting into the credit card game who wants an easy way to save for no annual fee.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
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We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
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- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
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- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount. No annual fee.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Plus: Double your first-year rewards with Cashback Match
For my money, the biggest selling point on this card isn't even the quarterly categories. It's the unique welcome bonus structure: Discover's first-year Cashback Match.
With Cashback Match, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
If you max out the bonus category every quarter, you're looking at $300 in cash back. With Cashback Match, that becomes $600 -- or potentially even more, depending on how much you spend in the 1% category.
Most no-annual-fee cards offer a flat welcome bonus in the $150-$200 range. The Cashback Match can clear that easily if you're an active spender -- and it rewards you proportionally for how much you actually use the card.
If you're planning a summer trip, or just doing a lot of driving in the next few months, the Discover it® Cash Back is definitely worth applying for now. And if you already have it, it's worth using regularly -- at least until October, when the next round of bonus categories comes around.
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