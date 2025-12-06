Save More on Gifts: The Prime Visa Is the Best Credit Card for Holiday Shopping in December 2025

Let's start with the biggest win: Prime Visa (see rates and fees) gives new cardholders a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. There's no spending requirement or waiting period -- just an immediate credit to put toward your December shopping list.

For anyone who buys even a few holiday gifts on Amazon, that $250 is one of the biggest no-strings-attached perks you'll see all season.

And since the Prime Visa has no annual fee (well, you do need a Prime Membership) all the rewards you earn are pure upside.

Why Prime Visa is a holiday powerhouse

December is when spending creeps up with gifts, stocking stuffers, games, decorations, holiday food, and last-minute "just in case" items.

And for most households, Amazon ends up handling a big chunk of it.

If you're a Prime member, here's what you'll earn with ongoing rewards:

5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

You can redeem your rewards directly at checkout on Amazon, or as statement credits, travel bookings, or cash back. It's super easy.

Even if you only shop Amazon occasionally, 5% back is still a great deal.