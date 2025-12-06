Save More on Gifts: The Prime Visa Is the Best Credit Card for Holiday Shopping in December 2025
Let's start with the biggest win: Prime Visa (see rates and fees) gives new cardholders a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. There's no spending requirement or waiting period -- just an immediate credit to put toward your December shopping list.
For anyone who buys even a few holiday gifts on Amazon, that $250 is one of the biggest no-strings-attached perks you'll see all season.
And since the Prime Visa has no annual fee (well, you do need a Prime Membership) all the rewards you earn are pure upside.
Why Prime Visa is a holiday powerhouse
December is when spending creeps up with gifts, stocking stuffers, games, decorations, holiday food, and last-minute "just in case" items.
And for most households, Amazon ends up handling a big chunk of it.
If you're a Prime member, here's what you'll earn with ongoing rewards:
- 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
You can redeem your rewards directly at checkout on Amazon, or as statement credits, travel bookings, or cash back. It's super easy.
Even if you only shop Amazon occasionally, 5% back is still a great deal.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.99% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Best Amazon Gift Card offer for Prime Visa
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
No annual fee means pure rewards
The best part about the Prime Visa: there's no annual fee.
If you're already paying for a Prime membership, this card should be a natural extension -- a built-in discount on your normal Amazon spending, not just holiday shopping.
You'll still want a good to excellent credit score for the best approval odds. But beyond that, the bar is low for this cash back card. It's a great fit for big and small spenders alike.
Start saving the second you're approved
Don't worry -- you won't have to wait for the physical card to arrive in the mail to start spending.
Once your application is approved, you'll receive the $250 Amazon gift card instantly, and your new card account is activated right away. The card can be added to your Amazon account immediately, set as your default payment method, and used on your very next order.
That means you can start earning 5% back on every gift, every household item, and every last-minute deal starting… today.
Read our full Prime Visa review to see how much you can save all year.
Our Research Expert