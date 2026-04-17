Save on Your Next Big Purchase: Get 0% APR for 21 Months With This Card
If you're scoping out 0% intro APR credit cards, chances are you need a way to save on an upcoming balance transfer. But what if you want to save on existing debt and upcoming purchases?
If so, you should probably check out the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), our Motley Fool Money Award winner for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card. That means we think it's not just the best credit card for balance transfers, or for saving on future purchases. We think it's the best for both.
Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and how it can help you save today.
Get a 0% intro APR double-whammy for nearly two years
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't come packed with perks or earning rates. That's because it's laser-focused on helping you save as much on interest as possible.
For a $0 annual fee, you'll get:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies
- $600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card
Most 0% intro APR cards focus on balance transfers, which let you move existing debt to your new card and pay it off at no interest for a limited time. But the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers the same amount of time on balance transfers and purchases. That's almost two whole years to save on high-interest debt and upcoming big buys.
Just keep in mind that balance transfers must be made in your first 120 days to qualify for the intro APR offer.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
How much can you save with the Wells Fargo Reflect Card?
Let's say you make a $10,000 purchase and plan to pay it off in $500 increments each month. Here's how much it'd cost you with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- compared to a standard credit card with, say, 20% APR:
- Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: $500 x 20 months = $10,000, with $0 in interest
- Another card: $500 x ~25 months = $12,291, with $2,291 in interest
With another credit card, you'll be stuck paying interest on your balance after your first month -- which means it'll 1) take longer to pay off and 2) will cost you thousands in interest.
With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, on the other hand, you can pay off your entire balance before the intro APR offer ends, and you won't have to pay a dime in interest as you do it. That's the power of picking the right 0% APR credit card.
Ready to start saving? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.
Another great option: Chase Slate®
If you're only worried about saving on purchases, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my go-to recommendation.
But you should know that if you want to execute a balance transfer, too, you typically can't transfer debt on another card from the same issuer. That means with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, for example, you can't transfer debt from another Wells Fargo card.
That's why I also recommend the Chase Slate® (see rates and fees), which offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months. After that, an 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies.
That's more or less the same terms as the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, only with no cellphone protection and a slightly higher ongoing APY. But if you want to save on purchases and transfer a balance from a Wells Fargo card, the Chase Slate® is a great choice.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
-
A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
-
- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.