Save on Your Next Big Purchase: Get 0% APR for 21 Months With This Card

If you're scoping out 0% intro APR credit cards, chances are you need a way to save on an upcoming balance transfer. But what if you want to save on existing debt and upcoming purchases?

If so, you should probably check out the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), our Motley Fool Money Award winner for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card. That means we think it's not just the best credit card for balance transfers, or for saving on future purchases. We think it's the best for both.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and how it can help you save today.

Get a 0% intro APR double-whammy for nearly two years

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't come packed with perks or earning rates. That's because it's laser-focused on helping you save as much on interest as possible.

For a $0 annual fee, you'll get:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies

$600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

Most 0% intro APR cards focus on balance transfers, which let you move existing debt to your new card and pay it off at no interest for a limited time. But the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers the same amount of time on balance transfers and purchases. That's almost two whole years to save on high-interest debt and upcoming big buys.

Just keep in mind that balance transfers must be made in your first 120 days to qualify for the intro APR offer.