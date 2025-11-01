Save on Your Next Big Purchase: Get 0% APR for 21 Months With This Card

If you're looking to make a dent in high-interest debt, a 0% intro APR credit card is one of the best ways to do it. But what about if you're looking to finance an upcoming purchase interest-free?

The best 0% intro APR cards can do that, too. My favorite is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), which gives you nearly two years of breathing room on balances transfers and purchases.

Here's how it works, and how easy it is to save today.

Get an intro APR offer lasting nearly two years

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies

$0 annual fee

$600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find. The balance transfer period is usually the selling point on these sorts of cards, but when you need to finance an upcoming big purchase, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has you covered there, too.

You'll also get $600 in cellphone protection a year, all for no annual fee. Just keep in mind that balance transfers have to be made within the first 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.

Ready to start saving? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.