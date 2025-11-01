Save on Your Next Big Purchase: Get 0% APR for 21 Months With This Card
If you're looking to make a dent in high-interest debt, a 0% intro APR credit card is one of the best ways to do it. But what about if you're looking to finance an upcoming purchase interest-free?
The best 0% intro APR cards can do that, too. My favorite is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), which gives you nearly two years of breathing room on balances transfers and purchases.
Here's how it works, and how easy it is to save today.
Get an intro APR offer lasting nearly two years
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies
- $0 annual fee
- $600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card
That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find. The balance transfer period is usually the selling point on these sorts of cards, but when you need to finance an upcoming big purchase, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has you covered there, too.
You'll also get $600 in cellphone protection a year, all for no annual fee. Just keep in mind that balance transfers have to be made within the first 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.
Ready to start saving? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Is the Wells Fargo Reflect Card right for you?
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a fantastic intro APR credit card, but it's not ideal if you're wanting long-term value. That's because the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has no ongoing earning rates, so you won't rack up any rewards when you use the card.
There's also a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 and a 3% foreign transaction fee to be aware of. A $10,000 transfer, for example, will cost $500, added straight to your card balance.
Save on your next big purchase today
Whether you're looking to finance a home renovation or any other kind of big purchase, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the perfect way to do it.
With an interest-free window lasting nearly two years, no annual fee, and valuable cellphone protection, it's a simple and effective way to splurge -- then save. I recommend it to anyone who wants to save on a big purchase.
Ready to start saving? Check out this list of the best 0% intro APR cards to explore all the best options.
Our Research Expert