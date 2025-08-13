See Why We Named Citi Simplicity the Best Credit Card for Paying Off Debt

The average credit card interest rate in 2025 is over 20% -- which means carrying a balance and only making minimum payments could cost you hundreds (or thousands) in interest every year. Yikes!

That's why we're spotlighting the Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, which just won our Best Balance Transfer Card award for 2025.

It offers one of the longest 0% intro APR periods in the game, with no late fees or penalty APR.

For anyone serious about knocking out debt, here's why this card is a powerhouse tool.

Why the Citi Simplicity Card stands out

Plenty of balance transfer credit cards offer a 0% intro APR, but the Citi Simplicity® Card goes further. It's the no-gotchas structure that really makes it shine.

Here's what makes this card different:

0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers

0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases -- Note an 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro periods

No late fees -- ever

No penalty APR if you miss a payment

No annual fee

I've been writing about credit cards for years, and this combo of features is pretty rare. Most credit cards ding you with fees the second you slip up. But this one is built for people struggling to get out of debt and build more positive credit habits.

Note: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

But don't let that scare you off. In most situations, you'll save way more in interest than what the transfer fee costs.