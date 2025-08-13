See Why We Named Citi Simplicity the Best Credit Card for Paying Off Debt
The average credit card interest rate in 2025 is over 20% -- which means carrying a balance and only making minimum payments could cost you hundreds (or thousands) in interest every year. Yikes!
That's why we're spotlighting the Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, which just won our Best Balance Transfer Card award for 2025.
It offers one of the longest 0% intro APR periods in the game, with no late fees or penalty APR.
For anyone serious about knocking out debt, here's why this card is a powerhouse tool.
Why the Citi Simplicity Card stands out
Plenty of balance transfer credit cards offer a 0% intro APR, but the Citi Simplicity® Card goes further. It's the no-gotchas structure that really makes it shine.
Here's what makes this card different:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers
- 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases -- Note an 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro periods
- No late fees -- ever
- No penalty APR if you miss a payment
- No annual fee
I've been writing about credit cards for years, and this combo of features is pretty rare. Most credit cards ding you with fees the second you slip up. But this one is built for people struggling to get out of debt and build more positive credit habits.
Note: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
But don't let that scare you off. In most situations, you'll save way more in interest than what the transfer fee costs.
How much you could actually save
Let's run a quick example to show how much interest you could save with a balance transfer.
Imagine you have a $5,000 balance on a credit card charging 23% interest. If you only make $250 monthly payments, you'll pay about $1,365 in interest, and it'll take 26 months to pay it all off.
Now let's say you transfer that balance to the Citi Simplicity® Card.
Even after paying the intro balance transfer fee ($150), your debt will be completely paid off in 21 months, with $0 in interest. Your total savings would be $1,215.
This is what makes balance transfer cards so powerful. You're trading a mountain of interest for a fixed timeline and a clear path out of debt.
Who this card is best for (and who it's not)
The core purpose of this card is to help people pay down existing balances with minimal fees and stress.
If you're looking for flashy rewards or stacking perks, this isn't a fit for you. Go get a travel rewards card instead.
Balance transfers can hurt your credit score. And if you're not serious about paying off debt, you could end up kicking the can down the road and ending up with a worse debt problem later.
But if you're ready to make a payoff plan, and seriously commit to becoming debt-free, this could be a tool that helps you.
Anecdotal reports suggest that the most-qualified candidates will have a 670+ FICO® Score or higher to be approved for this card. If your score is slightly lower, you could check out the Citi Double Cash® Card instead, which is also a great balance transfer option.
In any case, always be sure to make your minimum payments on time. And make a plan to pay off the balance before the intro APR period ends.
Ready to tackle your debt the smart way? Check out our list of the best balance transfer card offers available now.
