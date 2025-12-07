7 Little-Known Perks of Flying Business Class
Travel in Style
Flying in business class differs greatly from the standard economy class travel experience. The most attractive benefits include a more spacious and comfortable seat, not being pressed against strangers, and the ability to recline your seat much more than a few inches. But a business class ticket includes other valuable benefits that can improve your travel experience.
These additional perks could give you more reason to prioritize flying in business class.
1. Priority check-in and expedited baggage handling
Most airlines offer priority check-in to travelers flying in business class. That means you can use a priority check-in counter and avoid the long lines while you wait to check your bags.
You might also get expedited baggage perks. That means a priority tag is placed on your checked bags, letting you to snag your bags sooner upon arrival. Not too shabby.
2. Priority boarding
Another perk you can expect when flying business class is priority boarding. You'll get on the plane sooner than the majority of passengers.
For me, flying is always a big headache. But getting on the plane earlier can be a nice perk if you like to get settled in before takeoff.
3. Expedited security screening
Another benefit often included with a business class ticket is expedited security screening. This benefit is extra great when you're traveling during the holidays or another busy season.
I had the privilege of flying in business class last month, and was amazed at how quickly I made my way through security. That was all thanks to being able to get in the expedited security screening line.
4. Complimentary airport lounge access
Your business class ticket might also provide you access to a snazzy airport lounge.
Exclusive lounges like this are typically available to a select few, like elite status members and business class fliers like yourself. Inside, you can expect premium food and drink, workspaces, amenities and more. Research an airport's lounges before your flight to know what to expect.
5. Upgraded entertainment offerings
Entertainment offerings vary by plane, route, and airline. But it's not unusual for business class travelers to get upgraded entertainment offerings. On long-haul flights, most airlines offer headphones to all passengers, regardless of fare type.
But you can expect a better, more comfortable pair if you're sitting in a premium cabin. You may also notice your seat includes a larger monitor, which could improve your entertainment experience.
6. A more generous baggage allowance
Your business class ticket may also include a more generous baggage allowance. If you struggle with packing light and prefer to check two bags for your European getaway, you may be able to do so without paying extra fees.
But check with your airline on the specifics, as exact baggage allowance rules can vary significantly by airline, route, and destination.
7. Premium food and drink offerings
Finally, another perk you can expect in business class is nicer food and drink offerings.
On long-haul international flights, some airlines provide free meals and drinks to all passengers. But if you're in business class, you can probably expect a higher-quality dining experience. Champagne, anyone?
