7 Little-Known Perks of Flying Business Class

Most airlines offer priority check-in to travelers flying in business class. That means you can use a priority check-in counter and avoid the long lines while you wait to check your bags.

You might also get expedited baggage perks. That means a priority tag is placed on your checked bags, letting you to snag your bags sooner upon arrival. Not too shabby.

