Should You Close Your Balance Transfer Card After Paying Off Your Debt?

Published on Aug. 9, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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In most cases, no. Once you've paid off a balance transfer card, keeping it open usually helps your credit more than closing it.

I totally understand the need to clean house and minimize your card footprint. Especially for cards you don't use. But closing old cards often works against you.

The one real exception is if your card has an annual fee. Most balance transfer cards don't, but that's the only reason you'd need to cancel the account.

Why closing a paid-off card hurts your credit score

Closing a paid-off credit card usually lowers your credit score, at least in the short term. Two things drive that drop.

The first is credit utilization, which compares your balances to your total credit limit. Closing a card erases part of your overall credit limit, so the same balance takes up a bigger share.

The second is account age. Your average account age can fall if the card is one of your older ones. Neither drop is huge for most people, but the timing can sting if you plan to apply for a loan soon.

When closing your balance transfer card makes sense

Closing your balance transfer card makes sense in two situations. The first is an annual fee you no longer want to pay. Most balance transfer cards charge no annual fee, though, so that reason often doesn't apply.

Right now I have four cards in my name, and not one charges a fee. Carrying a few is common -- most Americans have one to three, per Motley Fool Money research -- and there's no penalty for holding more, as long as they're free of annual fees.

The second reason is more personal. If an open card tempts you to run the balance back up, closing it protects you from yourself.

How to stay out of debt after you pay off the card

If you've just finished paying off your debt, congrats! Now the challenge is to stay out (and build wealth instead).

Staying out of debt comes down to habits, not willpower. I've never paid a cent of credit card interest, and I stick to three simple rules…

First, I autopay my full balance every month, never the minimum. Second, I only put a purchase on a card when the money is already in my account. Third, I never overspend just to chase rewards.

If you can stick to these basic habits, you'll never slip back into credit card debt.

Keep the card open, but switch your spending to a rewards card

A balance transfer card is usually a one-trick pony. It's built to clear debt cheaply, not to earn rewards.

So once you're debt-free, everyday spending on it earns you nothing. You may as well move that spending to a rewards card and start earning cash back or travel rewards. If you want to compare options, start with the best rewards credit cards.

One great no-annual-fee option is the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card (see rates and fees). It earns unlimited cash back on every purchase, and earned our award for the Best Cash Back Credit Card for 2026.

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Chase Freedom Unlimited®

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Chase Freedom Unlimited®
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4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
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Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

1.5% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Earn $200 cash back

  • The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

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    • Innovative sign-up bonus
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Robust rewards program
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
    • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC

You already did the hard part by clearing the balance. Now the smart move is almost boringly simple. Keep the card open, quit spending on it, and let it work quietly in the background while a rewards card does the heavy lifting.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.