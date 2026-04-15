Should You Downgrade Your Amex Platinum Instead of Canceling It?

The American Express Platinum Card® is an excellent travel card for some people -- and a big waste of money for others. It offers tons of credits and other perks, but you need to use them to recoup the card's $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). If you're not getting your money's worth, then it might be time to switch. Should you downgrade to another Amex card or cancel your Platinum Card® and look elsewhere? Here are your options, plus the pros and cons of each. 1. Downgrade to the Amex Gold Card or Amex Green Card These are the only two Amex cards you can downgrade to from the Platinum Card®. Pros: Your account history carries over to the new card, which is better for your credit score

You keep any unused Membership Rewards points (and can continue to earn them, too) Cons: You can't earn a welcome bonus when downgrading to a new card

Your choices are limited, and a card from another issuer might make more sense for you Which Amex card is better for you? Let's break it down. American Express® Gold Card The Amex Gold Card is a great choice if you spend a lot on groceries and dining. Its annual fee is not low, but it's much lower than the Platinum Card®'s. Key features: $325 annual fee (see rates and fees)

(see rates and fees) 4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)

at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X) 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com

on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com 2X points on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com

on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com 1X points on all other eligible purchases

on all other eligible purchases $50 semi-annual credit for purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants

for purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants $10 per month in Uber Cash to use on orders and rides in the U.S.

in Uber Cash to use on orders and rides in the U.S. $7 monthly credit for Dunkin' purchases

for Dunkin' purchases Terms apply; enrollment may be required The Amex Gold Card is "premium" yet practical. Between points and credits, it can easily pay for itself.

American Express® Gold Card Apply Now for American Express® Gold Card On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent Poor Fair Good Excellent Apply Now for American Express® Gold Card On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A APR See Pay Over Time APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. • Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com. • Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases. 1X-4X Membership Rewards® Points Annual Fee $325 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. Bottom Line This card offers considerable value, as it earns 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X) and 4X points at restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X). Plus, earn 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. Meanwhile, the value of its annual benefits can potentially offset its entire annual fee. (Terms apply.) Overall, it’s an incredibly lucrative card for those who spend a lot in its bonus categories and can use its spend credits. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Impressive welcome offer Restaurant rewards U.S. supermarket rewards Travel and dining credits High-value rewards points Annual fee Inflexible spending credits

Card Details You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com. Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases. $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an American Express Card for your transaction. That’s up to $120 Uber Cash annually. Plus, after using your Uber Cash, use your Card to earn 4X Membership Rewards® points for Uber Eats purchases made with restaurants or U.S. supermarkets. Point caps and terms apply. $84 Dunkin' Credit: With the $84 Dunkin' Credit, you can earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you enroll and pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin' locations. Enrollment is required to receive this benefit. $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card to dine at U.S. Resy restaurants or make other eligible Resy purchases. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required. $120 Dining Credit: Satisfy your cravings, sweet or savory, with the $120 Dining Credit. Earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, and Five Guys. Enrollment required. Explore over 1,000 upscale hotels worldwide with The Hotel Collection and receive a $100 credit towards eligible charges* with every booking of two nights or more through AmexTravel.com. *Eligible charges vary by property. No Foreign Transaction Fees. Annual Fee is $325. Terms Apply.



Offer Status The information related to American Express® Green Card was collected by Motley Fool Money and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of this product. Card information may be outdated. Motley Fool Money does not receive commission for this product/card.

American Express® Green Card The Amex Green Card has fewer perks and a lower annual fee. It's not best in class, but it might make sense if you want to stick with Amex. Key features: $150 annual fee

3X points on travel and transit

on travel and transit 3X points on dining at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery

on dining at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery 1X points on other purchases

on other purchases $209 CLEAR+ credit If you use CLEAR+ to skip security lines at airports, then that credit alone makes the card worth it. If not, then the only reason to choose the Amex Green Card is if you really want to keep your account history and don't want the Amex Gold Card. 2. Cancel and get a new card Canceling leaves you free to choose whatever new card you'd like -- and earn a welcome offer. Here are a couple of other top travel cards worth checking out. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card This is one of my favorite travel cards, because it's valuable, simple, and practical. Key features: $395 annual fee (see rates and fees)

(see rates and fees) 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) after you spend $4,000 within 3 months of account opening

after you spend $4,000 within 3 months of account opening $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel

for bookings through Capital One Travel Airport lounge access -- over 1,300 participating airport lounges worldwide

-- over 1,300 participating airport lounges worldwide 10,000 bonus miles every year, starting on your first anniversary

every year, starting on your first anniversary 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel 2X miles on all other purchases The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) practically pays for itself. Just use the $300 travel credit and the 10,000-mile anniversary bonus (worth $100 toward travel) each year, and you're $5 ahead. Plus, 2X miles on everyday purchases makes it a great all-purpose card. Most travel cards only earn 1X outside their bonus categories.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Apply Now for Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Excellent (740-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases. 2X-10X miles Annual Fee $395 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) Bottom Line If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee. Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big travel rewards bonus High rewards rate Travel credits Easy-to-use miles Annual fee Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards

Card Details Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® Top rated mobile app



Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card If you want an even lower annual fee and don't need airport lounge access, then the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is my No. 1 pick. Key features: $95 annual fee

75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 within 3 months of account opening

after you spend $5,000 within 3 months of account opening $50 annual credit for hotel stays booked through Chase Travel

for hotel stays booked through Chase Travel 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ 2X points on all other travel purchases

on all other travel purchases 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries The hotel credit alone covers more than half the annual fee. The rest can be recouped with as little as $900 in travel spending. Plus, you get a variety of travel protections. Incredibly, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's welcome bonus is the same as the Capital One Venture X Card's -- even though the Capital One Venture X Card costs four times as much. By switching from the Platinum Card® to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you could cut your annual fee by $800 and earn a sign-up bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 75,000 bonus points Bottom Line This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value . Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big sign-up bonus Travel rewards Dining rewards Flexible travel points Consumer and travel protections Annual fee Limited-time perks

Card Details Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠ 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year. Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more. Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders. Member FDIC

