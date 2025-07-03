Should You Downgrade Your Chase Sapphire Reserve Card? Here's How to Decide

Chase just refreshed the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), adding premium benefits like Peloton and Apple+ credits, a DoorDash membership with monthly credits, and luxury travel perks through the Chase Travel platform. But all the upgrades come at a cost. The annual fee is jumping to $795, up from $550. If you're wondering whether to downgrade (or ditch the card entirely), you're not alone. I personally think the old benefits and rewards program made more sense. But honestly, this restructured package might pan out well for some folks.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

4.50/5

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



limited-time offer Earn 100,000 points + a $500 Chase Travel℠ credit when you spend $5,000 in 3 months — this is Sapphire Reserve's best-ever bonus!
Credit Score Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 20.24% - 28.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases 8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases Annual Fee $795 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit Bottom Line All the perks we've come to expect from a top travel card, including a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and big bonuses on travel and dining. Points are transferable to airline and hotel partners or worth up to 2x if you book through Chase Travel℠. The annual fee is hefty, but if you can use all its features, this card could be well worth the cost. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Travel credits Airport lounge access Travel and dining rewards Welcome offer Flexible travel points Annual fee Limited-time benefits

Card Details Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Get more than $2,700 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve. Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year. Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables. Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more. Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music - all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 - a value of $250 annually Member FDIC



What's new (and what's the real value)? The Chase Sapphire Reserve® now boasts a whopping $2,700+ in annual value from all the old and new benefits combined. This eclipses most travel rewards cards. But not everybody will get much use out of these perks. Let's take a closer look at some of the most valuable new perks being rolled out as part of the refresh: $500 credit for stays at The Edit℠ properties. This is actually two $250 credits per year -- one from January to June, another July to December -- for prepaid bookings through The Edit by Chase Travel (two-night minimum).

This is actually two $250 credits per year -- one from January to June, another July to December -- for prepaid bookings through The Edit by Chase Travel (two-night minimum). $300 in credit at restaurants in the Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables program. This also is split into two separate credits -- up to $150 in each half of the year.

This also is split into two separate credits -- up to $150 in each half of the year. $300 in StubHub credits. Yep, you guessed it: that's $150 between January and June, and another $150 between July and December

Yep, you guessed it: that's $150 between January and June, and another $150 between July and December $300 in DoorDash promos. DashPass members get up to $25 each month to spend on DoorDash. This is split into a $5 monthly promo to spend on restaurant orders, and two $10 promos each month to save on groceries, retail orders, and more. Available through Dec. 31, 2027.

DashPass members get up to $25 each month to spend on DoorDash. This is split into a $5 monthly promo to spend on restaurant orders, and two $10 promos each month to save on groceries, retail orders, and more. Available through Dec. 31, 2027. $120 in Lyft credits. Get up to $10 in monthly in-app credits to use on rides through Sept. 30, 2027. As for the existing travel benefits, you'll be happy to hear that both the $300 annual travel credit and airport lounge access via complimentary Priority Pass will be staying. If all these perks line up with how you already live and spend, this is an incredible package. But if you're not already using these services, it might be time to look at alternatives. Start exploring the other top luxury credit cards here. The Chase Sapphire Preferred is a solid downgrade option The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is often the go-to downgrade for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders. It has a $95 annual fee, also earns Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, and still has a great rewards rate and travel protections.

2025 Award Winner Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

5.00/5

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Credit Score Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.99% - 28.24% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 75,000 bonus points Bottom Line This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value . Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big sign-up bonus Travel rewards Dining rewards Flexible travel points Consumer and travel protections Annual fee Limited-time perks

Card Details Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠ 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year. Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more. Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders. Member FDIC

