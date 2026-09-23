Should You Get a Balance Transfer Card? The One Question to Ask Yourself

For me, a balance transfer credit card is the best way to get out of debt, bar none. The best ones are attainable, relatively inexpensive, and can save you thousands in interest for well over a year.

If you're thinking about getting one, here's the one question you should ask yourself: How long do you need to pay off your balance?

If the answer is "12 to 21 months," a balance transfer card is probably the way to go. But which one should you get? Here's what to know, and how to decide.

How to find out your monthly payment

The math on balance transfer cards can actually be pretty simple. The best ones offer 12 to 21 months of 0% intro APR, and charge a 3% to 5% balance transfer fee upfront. So what should you do -- pay the upfront fee and save on interest, or take your chances with your existing balance?

Here's how to find out. Divide your existing credit card balance by the number of months in a card's 0% intro offer. Roughly speaking, that's your new monthly payment.

So let's say you owe $6,000 in debt, and get a card with a 21-month 0% window. After a 5% balance transfer fee, your new effective balance would be $6,300. Divide that by 21, and you're looking at a monthly payment of around $300.

Does that sound realistic? If so, go for it.

If you need less time than that -- meaning, if you can make bigger monthly payments -- you can find another card with a shorter runway. But if you need more time than that -- i.e, smaller monthly payments -- a balance transfer card may not be for you.

How much a balance transfer can actually save you

A balance transfer can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars in interest. That's because the average credit card interest rate is sitting around 21% APR as of May, according to Motley Fool Money research.

On our $6,000 balance example, a 21% APR would cost you $1,260 a year in interest, if left unpaid. That's not great.

On the other hand, if you move your balance to a 0% intro APR card with a 5% transfer fee, you're paying a one-time $300 fee up front -- a difference of about $900.

Then, you've got 12 to 21 months to pay it off without a cent in interest.

The best card if you need the longest payoff window: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Want as long of a 0% window as possible? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is your best bet.

It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (after the intro period, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR will apply) , which is why it earned our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026. That's basically the longest intro APR runway you'll find out there, and it applies to both balance transfers and new purchases.

The tradeoff is a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, which is on the higher end. It also offers no rewards and charges a 3% foreign transaction fee. This top balance transfer card is built for one job: helping you save on interest. But it does it extremely well.