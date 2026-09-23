Should You Get a Balance Transfer Card? The One Question to Ask Yourself
For me, a balance transfer credit card is the best way to get out of debt, bar none. The best ones are attainable, relatively inexpensive, and can save you thousands in interest for well over a year.
If you're thinking about getting one, here's the one question you should ask yourself: How long do you need to pay off your balance?
If the answer is "12 to 21 months," a balance transfer card is probably the way to go. But which one should you get? Here's what to know, and how to decide.
How to find out your monthly payment
The math on balance transfer cards can actually be pretty simple. The best ones offer 12 to 21 months of 0% intro APR, and charge a 3% to 5% balance transfer fee upfront. So what should you do -- pay the upfront fee and save on interest, or take your chances with your existing balance?
Here's how to find out. Divide your existing credit card balance by the number of months in a card's 0% intro offer. Roughly speaking, that's your new monthly payment.
So let's say you owe $6,000 in debt, and get a card with a 21-month 0% window. After a 5% balance transfer fee, your new effective balance would be $6,300. Divide that by 21, and you're looking at a monthly payment of around $300.
Does that sound realistic? If so, go for it.
If you need less time than that -- meaning, if you can make bigger monthly payments -- you can find another card with a shorter runway. But if you need more time than that -- i.e, smaller monthly payments -- a balance transfer card may not be for you.
How much a balance transfer can actually save you
A balance transfer can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars in interest. That's because the average credit card interest rate is sitting around 21% APR as of May, according to Motley Fool Money research.
On our $6,000 balance example, a 21% APR would cost you $1,260 a year in interest, if left unpaid. That's not great.
On the other hand, if you move your balance to a 0% intro APR card with a 5% transfer fee, you're paying a one-time $300 fee up front -- a difference of about $900.
Then, you've got 12 to 21 months to pay it off without a cent in interest.
The best card if you need the longest payoff window: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Want as long of a 0% window as possible? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is your best bet.
It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (after the intro period, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR will apply) , which is why it earned our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026. That's basically the longest intro APR runway you'll find out there, and it applies to both balance transfers and new purchases.
The tradeoff is a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, which is on the higher end. It also offers no rewards and charges a 3% foreign transaction fee. This top balance transfer card is built for one job: helping you save on interest. But it does it extremely well.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
The best card if you want to earn rewards, too: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Here's why the "How long do you need to pay off your balance?" question is so important.
If you need as much time as possible to save on interest, I recommend the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. But if you don't need a full 21 months to get rid of your balance -- if you only need, say, a year or less -- I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR will apply after the intro period. That's still a solid savings window, more than enough for a lot of people.
Here's the difference, though: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases with a $0 annual fee and no categories to track. That's a great flat rate, and makes for a killer savings combo -- which is why we named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.
Balance transfers also carry a lower fee: 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5. Plus, you can earn a $100 cash rewards bonus after $500 in spending in the first 3 months. Altogether, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a great way to save on existing debt and rack up rewards on new purchases.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $100 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$100 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $100 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $100 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.