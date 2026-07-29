Should You Use Savings to Pay Off Credit Card Debt? Here's the Math

If your credit card charges more than your savings earns, using that savings to wipe out the balance usually wins. Right now the gap between those two rates is enormous.

Average credit card APRs are 21% according to Motley Fool Money research. And the national average savings account pays just 0.38% APY.

So for most people carrying a balance, the answer is yes, with one condition: keep enough cash to handle a real emergency. Here are the numbers that explain it all.

What $5,000 earns in savings versus what it costs on a card

Credit card debt costs far more than savings accounts earn. And that gap is the whole reason you should always pay off high-interest debt if you have the money to.

Let's take a $5,000 balance as an example and look at both sides of it.

In a top high-yield savings account at 4.00% APY, that $5,000 earns you about $200 over a year. That's a decent return, don't get me wrong. But it's tiny compared to credit card interest.

If you have a $5,000 revolving balance at 21% APR, it costs you about $1,050 a year in interest.

So if you hold $5,000 in debt and $5,000 in savings at the same time, you earn about $200 while the card drains $1,050. That is a net loss of roughly $850 a year.

How much cash to keep for emergencies

I don't recommend completely draining your savings account to pay off credit card debt. Having a small emergency fund is important.

A common target is $2,000 in cash savings. That's enough to pay for most small disasters that pop up. For anything above that amount, put it towards your high-interest debt.

Let's say your car needs $600 repair suddenly. And that same day, your phone breaks and you need to fork out $400 for a new one. With that cash in savings, you can solve those problems without taking on more debt.

When you have no savings, pause interest with a balance transfer

If you have credit card debt but no savings to spare, a balance transfer card can help. It stops your interest cold while you pay the balance down.

A balance transfer card moves your existing balance to a new card with a 0% intro APR. That window often runs well over a year, and every dollar you pay goes to the balance instead of interest. You need good credit to qualify, generally a score of 670 or higher.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is my top pick for a job like this. It earned Motley Fool Money's award for the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026. That's thanks to one of the longest interest-free windows available:

Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.