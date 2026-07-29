Should You Use Savings to Pay Off Credit Card Debt? Here's the Math
If your credit card charges more than your savings earns, using that savings to wipe out the balance usually wins. Right now the gap between those two rates is enormous.
Average credit card APRs are 21% according to Motley Fool Money research. And the national average savings account pays just 0.38% APY.
So for most people carrying a balance, the answer is yes, with one condition: keep enough cash to handle a real emergency. Here are the numbers that explain it all.
What $5,000 earns in savings versus what it costs on a card
Credit card debt costs far more than savings accounts earn. And that gap is the whole reason you should always pay off high-interest debt if you have the money to.
Let's take a $5,000 balance as an example and look at both sides of it.
In a top high-yield savings account at 4.00% APY, that $5,000 earns you about $200 over a year. That's a decent return, don't get me wrong. But it's tiny compared to credit card interest.
If you have a $5,000 revolving balance at 21% APR, it costs you about $1,050 a year in interest.
So if you hold $5,000 in debt and $5,000 in savings at the same time, you earn about $200 while the card drains $1,050. That is a net loss of roughly $850 a year.
How much cash to keep for emergencies
I don't recommend completely draining your savings account to pay off credit card debt. Having a small emergency fund is important.
A common target is $2,000 in cash savings. That's enough to pay for most small disasters that pop up. For anything above that amount, put it towards your high-interest debt.
Let's say your car needs $600 repair suddenly. And that same day, your phone breaks and you need to fork out $400 for a new one. With that cash in savings, you can solve those problems without taking on more debt.
When you have no savings, pause interest with a balance transfer
If you have credit card debt but no savings to spare, a balance transfer card can help. It stops your interest cold while you pay the balance down.
A balance transfer card moves your existing balance to a new card with a 0% intro APR. That window often runs well over a year, and every dollar you pay goes to the balance instead of interest. You need good credit to qualify, generally a score of 670 or higher.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is my top pick for a job like this. It earned Motley Fool Money's award for the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026. That's thanks to one of the longest interest-free windows available:
Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
A transfer will not erase the debt for you. But it hands you months of breathing room to knock it out without interest piling on.
Run your two numbers, then decide
The decision comes down to two numbers: what your credit card charges and what your savings earns. If your card rate is higher and you can pay off the balance while keeping a real cushion, do it.
The interest you save dwarfs what that cash would have earned in the bank.
If paying it off would leave you exposed, transfer the balance to a 0% intro APR card and chip away safely instead. Either way, you stop handing the credit card company 21% of your money. If you want to compare a few options, start with our list of the best balance transfer cards.
FAQs
-
No, paying off credit card debt will actually help your score. Lowering your balance cuts your credit utilization, a major scoring factor. Keep the paid-off card open rather than closing it, since a longer history and more available credit both work in your favor.
-
Experts recommend avoiding dipping into retirement savings like a 401(k) or IRA to pay off credit card debt. Early withdrawals often trigger taxes and penalties, and you lose years of tax-advantaged growth. Use regular savings or a balance transfer instead, and leave retirement accounts alone.
-
Build a small starter cushion first (say, $2,000), then attack the credit debt. Once your credit card debt is gone, continue to build the emergency fund up to at least three months of living expenses.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.