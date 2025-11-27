Side Hustlers Are Loving This BofA Card's $300 Bonus and Easy Cash Back
If you've got a small side hustle -- maybe selling a few things online, freelance gigs here and there, or a hobby turning into a little extra income -- opening a business credit card might sound intimidating.
But it doesn't have to be.
The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card keeps it crazy simple. There's no annual fee, no confusing bonus categories to track, and zero commitment beyond using the card like you normally would.
In fact, if you spend just $3,000 in the first 90 days, BofA will hand you a $300 cash back welcome bonus.
For a card that doesn't cost anything to carry, that's a pretty sweet deal.
How to get the $300 bonus
New cardholders can earn a $300 cash back bonus after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 90 days.
For some side hustlers, it might be a stretch. And that's totally okay. Don't force it -- only go for the bonus if it fits naturally into your real, everyday spending.
But for many that spending is definitely doable -- especially if you're covering supplies, shipping costs, insurance, or equipment you already planned to buy (like a new laptop!).
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 9 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$300 cash back
-
For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $300 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 9 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited cash back with no expiration
- No annual fee
- Intro APR
- Foreign transaction fees
- Mediocre incentives
-
- Get a $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business Platinum Honors tier.
- No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back (or more!)
That $300 welcome bonus is icing on an already-sweet cake.
This card earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, no matter the spending category. It's automatic, straightforward, and requires zero maintenance.
And if you have a business bank account with Bank of America, things get even better. If you qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business, you can earn up to 75% more on every purchase -- potentially boosting your cash back rate to 2.62%.
Even without a bank account, the baseline 1.5% is still higher than most cash back credit cards with no annual fee.
Redeeming your rewards is flexible, too. You can apply cash back as a statement credit, direct deposit into your BofA account, or even request a physical check.
Intro APR on purchases
Here's another perk that might give your hustle some cash flow relief…
This card offers a 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply. Giving you a runway to pay things off without racking up interest.
As long as you make the minimum payments, you can finance your upfront purchases interest-free during that time. Just make sure to pay off the balance before the intro period ends, because after that, a 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable) APR kicks in.
Is this card right for you?
If you're earning income outside of your regular 9-to-5 (even if it's not an official "business" yet), you are likely eligible to apply for a business credit card.
It helps separate your personal and business expenses, gives you better visibility into your spending, and gives you great rewards you might be missing out on.
And since the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card comes with no annual fee, the chance to earn a $300 welcome bonus, and flat-rate cash back on every purchase, there's not much downside to giving it a shot.
If you're curious how this one stacks up against others, check out our full list of the best business credit cards right now.
Our Research Expert