Side Hustlers Are Loving This BofA Card's $300 Bonus and Easy Cash Back

If you've got a small side hustle -- maybe selling a few things online, freelance gigs here and there, or a hobby turning into a little extra income -- opening a business credit card might sound intimidating.

But it doesn't have to be.

The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card keeps it crazy simple. There's no annual fee, no confusing bonus categories to track, and zero commitment beyond using the card like you normally would.

In fact, if you spend just $3,000 in the first 90 days, BofA will hand you a $300 cash back welcome bonus.

For a card that doesn't cost anything to carry, that's a pretty sweet deal.

How to get the $300 bonus

New cardholders can earn a $300 cash back bonus after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 90 days.

For some side hustlers, it might be a stretch. And that's totally okay. Don't force it -- only go for the bonus if it fits naturally into your real, everyday spending.

But for many that spending is definitely doable -- especially if you're covering supplies, shipping costs, insurance, or equipment you already planned to buy (like a new laptop!).