Skip the Fees, Keep the Perks: Chase Freedom Unlimited® Is Our Best No-Fee Card of the Year

Every year, Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of credit cards to see which ones offer the most value to everyday people. Our 2025 winner for the best no-annual-fee card: The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees), thanks to its simple rewards and easy-to-earn welcome bonus.

The card doesn't require you to keep track of rotating categories or spending caps. You just get solid rewards for every purchase.

Keep reading to learn why else why else we love the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.

Earn an easy $200 welcome bonus

One standout feature of this card is its sign-up bonus: You'll earn $200 after you spend just $500 in the first 3 months. That's one of the easiest welcome bonuses out there.

And again, the card has no annual fee. That means if you can land this bonus, you're already up $200.

Strong rewards where you spend most

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is one of the best cash back credit cards out there, offering strong rates across key spending categories:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

on travel purchased through Chase Travel 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

Most cards cap their base rate at 1%, but this one gives you a little extra across the board. That means you're rewarded for things like groceries, gas, bills, and subscriptions -- no need to change your habits.

I'm a Chase Freedom Unlimited® cardholder myself, and I've taken full advantage of the 3% cash back at restaurants. I've found it to be a great, simple way to earn cash back every time I eat out or order delivery.