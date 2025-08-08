Skip the Fees, Keep the Perks: Chase Freedom Unlimited® Is Our Best No-Fee Card of the Year

Every year, Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of credit cards to see which ones offer the most value to everyday people. Our 2025 winner for the best no-annual-fee card: The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees), thanks to its simple rewards and easy-to-earn welcome bonus.

The card doesn't require you to keep track of rotating categories or spending caps. You just get solid rewards for every purchase.

Keep reading to learn why else why else we love the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.

Earn an easy $200 welcome bonus

One standout feature of this card is its sign-up bonus: You'll earn $200 after you spend just $500 in the first 3 months. That's one of the easiest welcome bonuses out there.

And again, the card has no annual fee. That means if you can land this bonus, you're already up $200.

Strong rewards where you spend most

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is one of the best cash back credit cards out there, offering strong rates across key spending categories:

  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
  • 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

Most cards cap their base rate at 1%, but this one gives you a little extra across the board. That means you're rewarded for things like groceries, gas, bills, and subscriptions -- no need to change your habits.

I'm a Chase Freedom Unlimited® cardholder myself, and I've taken full advantage of the 3% cash back at restaurants. I've found it to be a great, simple way to earn cash back every time I eat out or order delivery.

0% intro APR, plus a sleek interface

But wait, there's more. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® also offers 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. (The standard 18.99% - 28.49% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.) That makes it a great way to save on high-interest debt you've racked up on other cards.

Another plus: The Chase mobile app makes it simple to track rewards and manage payments. Setting it up takes a few minutes, and your cash back will keep adding up in the background without any need to activate offers or bonus categories.

If you're not interested in luxury perks and just want a reliable card that pays you back for everyday spending, this card delivers.

Why now's the time to apply

Even without the welcome bonus, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® would still be a fantastic pick for anyone who wants a reliable credit card with no annual fee. But the current offer -- $200 for $500 in spending in the first 3 months -- is among the easiest credit card bonuses to earn.

If you're in the market for a low-maintenance, high-value cash back card, you can't do much better than the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.

