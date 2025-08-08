Skip the Fees, Keep the Perks: Chase Freedom Unlimited® Is Our Best No-Fee Card of the Year
Every year, Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of credit cards to see which ones offer the most value to everyday people. Our 2025 winner for the best no-annual-fee card: The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees), thanks to its simple rewards and easy-to-earn welcome bonus.
The card doesn't require you to keep track of rotating categories or spending caps. You just get solid rewards for every purchase.
Keep reading to learn why else why else we love the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.
Earn an easy $200 welcome bonus
One standout feature of this card is its sign-up bonus: You'll earn $200 after you spend just $500 in the first 3 months. That's one of the easiest welcome bonuses out there.
And again, the card has no annual fee. That means if you can land this bonus, you're already up $200.
Strong rewards where you spend most
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is one of the best cash back credit cards out there, offering strong rates across key spending categories:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
Most cards cap their base rate at 1%, but this one gives you a little extra across the board. That means you're rewarded for things like groceries, gas, bills, and subscriptions -- no need to change your habits.
I'm a Chase Freedom Unlimited® cardholder myself, and I've taken full advantage of the 3% cash back at restaurants. I've found it to be a great, simple way to earn cash back every time I eat out or order delivery.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.99% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.99% - 28.49%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
0% intro APR, plus a sleek interface
But wait, there's more. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® also offers 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. (The standard 18.99% - 28.49% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.) That makes it a great way to save on high-interest debt you've racked up on other cards.
Another plus: The Chase mobile app makes it simple to track rewards and manage payments. Setting it up takes a few minutes, and your cash back will keep adding up in the background without any need to activate offers or bonus categories.
If you're not interested in luxury perks and just want a reliable card that pays you back for everyday spending, this card delivers.
Why now's the time to apply
Even without the welcome bonus, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® would still be a fantastic pick for anyone who wants a reliable credit card with no annual fee. But the current offer -- $200 for $500 in spending in the first 3 months -- is among the easiest credit card bonuses to earn.
If you're in the market for a low-maintenance, high-value cash back card, you can't do much better than the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.
