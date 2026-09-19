So Your Credit Score Hit 800? Here Are the 3 Cards You Should Apply for Next

Crossing into the 800s bumps you into the "exceptional" credit tier, and that's a real financial superpower. The average credit score in the U.S. is 714, and only about 24.8% of people reach the 800-to-850 range, according to Motley Fool Money research.

I cover credit cards for a living, and my personal score has been in the 800s for a few years. I've made the most of it, applying for and testing out some of the best cards in 2026.

Here are the three cards I love and recommend, depending on the kind of rewards you're after.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: my pick for turning spending into travel

If travel rewards is the goal, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is where I'd start. This is one I've carried for years myself, and with the benefits package refresh earlier this year it got even better.

The welcome offer is the biggest hook right now. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's a massive head start toward a trip, not just a few bucks back.

Don't let the $95 annual fee scare you off -- there's an annual $100 hotel credit for stays booked with Chase Travel which fully covers it. All the other perks are gravy.