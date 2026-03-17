Spend $2,000 a Month? This Credit Card Pays You About $480 a Year

Here's the thing about most flashy rewards cards: they sound amazing in the commercials, but they're kind of disappointing in real life. Rotating categories, quarterly activations, credits that are harder to use than they look -- it's a lot of work for a payout that's smaller than advertised.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is as simple as it gets. It has a $0 annual fee, and you earn a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases. So if you spend about $2,000 a month, you're looking at about $480 back by the end of the year.

It also just won our Best Overall Credit Card Award for 2026 -- so it's not just me saying it's great.

2% cash rewards on purchases adds up faster than you think

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a flat 2% cash rewards rate on purchases. That includes any spending category, with no spending limits.

Here's what that looks like in cash rewards at different monthly spending levels: