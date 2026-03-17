Spend $2,000 a Month? This Credit Card Pays You About $480 a Year
Here's the thing about most flashy rewards cards: they sound amazing in the commercials, but they're kind of disappointing in real life. Rotating categories, quarterly activations, credits that are harder to use than they look -- it's a lot of work for a payout that's smaller than advertised.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is as simple as it gets. It has a $0 annual fee, and you earn a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases. So if you spend about $2,000 a month, you're looking at about $480 back by the end of the year.
It also just won our Best Overall Credit Card Award for 2026 -- so it's not just me saying it's great.
2% cash rewards on purchases adds up faster than you think
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a flat 2% cash rewards rate on purchases. That includes any spending category, with no spending limits.
Here's what that looks like in cash rewards at different monthly spending levels:
|Spending
|Cash Rewards
|$1,000/month
|$240/year
|$1,500/month
|$360/year
|$2,000/month
|$480/year
|$2,500/month
|$600/year
Higher spending households can earn way more. In fact, my wife and I put about $4,000 per month on our credit cards on average. That $48,000 in spending each year works out to $960 in rewards at a 2% cash rewards rate on purchases.
And since there's a $0 annual fee, all the rewards are upside.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Why simple beats flashy for most people
Travel cards and category cards get a lot of attention -- and for good reason. Earning 3x or 5x points on certain purchases sounds like a better deal than a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases.
But here's the thing most people don't consider: those boosted rates only apply to a small slice of your actual spending.
For example, let's say your card earns 3x on dining and travel. If only $300 of your $2,000 monthly spend falls into those categories, the other $1,700 is probably earning 1% on everything else. A high ceiling doesn't mean much if most of your spending never reaches it.
That's why flat-rate cash back cards are a better fit for most people. They not only are much easier to manage and keep track of, but they likely earn folks more rewards for their typical spending.
What else you get beyond the cash rewards
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a few other standout perks. Here are some highlights:
- $0 annual fee. Every reward dollar you earn is pure upside.
- Welcome offer. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the easiest thresholds out there.
- Cellphone protection. Pay your monthly phone bill with the card and you're covered up to $600 if your phone is stolen or damaged (subject to a $25 deductible).
- Cash rewards that never expire as long as your account stays open.
The cellphone protection alone is worth calling out. Many people are paying $10-$15/month for phone insurance through their carrier. This card offers similar coverage -- for free -- just by paying your bill with it.
The bottom line
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card won Motley Fool Money's 2026 Best Overall Credit Card Award. We love it because it does exactly what a great credit card should do: put real cash rewards back in your pocket without asking anything in return.
If you spend $2,000 a month, that's an easy $480 in cash rewards per year -- just for spending at the places you were already going to.
Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to learn more and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.