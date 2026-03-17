Spend $2,000 a Month? This Credit Card Pays You About $480 a Year

Published on March 17, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Here's the thing about most flashy rewards cards: they sound amazing in the commercials, but they're kind of disappointing in real life. Rotating categories, quarterly activations, credits that are harder to use than they look -- it's a lot of work for a payout that's smaller than advertised.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is as simple as it gets. It has a $0 annual fee, and you earn a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases. So if you spend about $2,000 a month, you're looking at about $480 back by the end of the year.

It also just won our Best Overall Credit Card Award for 2026 -- so it's not just me saying it's great.

2% cash rewards on purchases adds up faster than you think

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a flat 2% cash rewards rate on purchases. That includes any spending category, with no spending limits.

Here's what that looks like in cash rewards at different monthly spending levels:

Spending Cash Rewards
$1,000/month $240/year
$1,500/month $360/year
$2,000/month $480/year
$2,500/month $600/year
Data source: Author's calculations.

Higher spending households can earn way more. In fact, my wife and I put about $4,000 per month on our credit cards on average. That $48,000 in spending each year works out to $960 in rewards at a 2% cash rewards rate on purchases.

And since there's a $0 annual fee, all the rewards are upside.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    Read Full Review
    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

Why simple beats flashy for most people

Travel cards and category cards get a lot of attention -- and for good reason. Earning 3x or 5x points on certain purchases sounds like a better deal than a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases.

But here's the thing most people don't consider: those boosted rates only apply to a small slice of your actual spending.

For example, let's say your card earns 3x on dining and travel. If only $300 of your $2,000 monthly spend falls into those categories, the other $1,700 is probably earning 1% on everything else. A high ceiling doesn't mean much if most of your spending never reaches it.

That's why flat-rate cash back cards are a better fit for most people. They not only are much easier to manage and keep track of, but they likely earn folks more rewards for their typical spending.

What else you get beyond the cash rewards

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a few other standout perks. Here are some highlights:

  • $0 annual fee. Every reward dollar you earn is pure upside.
  • Welcome offer. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's one of the easiest thresholds out there.
  • Cellphone protection. Pay your monthly phone bill with the card and you're covered up to $600 if your phone is stolen or damaged (subject to a $25 deductible).
  • Cash rewards that never expire as long as your account stays open.

The cellphone protection alone is worth calling out. Many people are paying $10-$15/month for phone insurance through their carrier. This card offers similar coverage -- for free -- just by paying your bill with it.

The bottom line

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card won Motley Fool Money's 2026 Best Overall Credit Card Award. We love it because it does exactly what a great credit card should do: put real cash rewards back in your pocket without asking anything in return.

If you spend $2,000 a month, that's an easy $480 in cash rewards per year -- just for spending at the places you were already going to.

Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to learn more and apply today.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.