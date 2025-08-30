Spend $500, Get $200: This Is One of the Easiest Card Bonuses Around
Part of my job is to track credit card bonuses. I look for offers that are not just big, but worth it.
Sometimes, the best wins aren't always the headline-grabbing $800 offers (though those are nice)... The real winners are bonuses that check three boxes:
- They're easy to earn.
- The card has long-term value beyond the bonus.
- The card is something you'll actually use -- without forcing spending.
That's why I'm a big fan of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), especially for people looking to score an easy win with ongoing value.
A $200 bonus that's surprisingly easy to earn
Here's the current welcome offer for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.
That's it. Spend $500, get $200.
Think of it like a 40% discount on your next $500 worth of stuff you were already going to buy. And you don't need to do anything special. Just buy your regular groceries, gas, Amazon orders, or whatever your budget looks like.
Let's be honest -- $500 goes fast these days. Blink twice at Target and you're halfway there.
It's rare to find a bonus with such a low spending requirement, especially for a no-annual-fee card.
Ongoing 2% cash rewards on all purchases
Once you've earned the welcome bonus, the card continues to reward you.
You'll earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases. Every single one.
There are no categories to track or rotating calendars to worry about. And there's no complicated miles or point systems. Just steady cash rewards.
If you're like my family, spending about $3,000 per month, that's $720 in cash rewards throughout the year.
Smaller spenders will still benefit. Even just $500 a month in regular spending means $120 cash rewards in a year.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Other features worth knowing
On top of the bonus and everyday rewards, here are a few more details for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card:
- $0 annual fee -- You'll never have to worry about if this card is "worth it," because all the rewards are pure upside.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and new purchases.
- Cellphone protection -- Pay your monthly bill with this card and you're covered up to $600 against damage or theft (minus a $25 deductible).
In fact, we loved this card's feature set so much, we named it Motley Fool Money's Best Cash Back Card of 2025.
It's rare to find a card that fits such a wide range of spending styles. Check out all of our 2025 award winning credit cards here.
Makes a great "companion" card
For those of you that already have a favorite credit card you don't want to give up… No problem! The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card makes a great companion card.
Let's say you've got a top travel card right now that earns 5% back on travel and 3% at restaurants. That's awesome… but everything else only earns 1%.
That's where the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card steps in. You can use it for all those "everything else" purchases. Groceries, streaming, home goods, random Amazon orders -- you'll earn 2% cash rewards across the board.
You don't need to carry 15 cards or become a rewards wizard. Just pair a strong category card with a reliable 2% flat-rate card, and you'll have most of your bases covered.
Final thoughts: Easy win, long-term value
Not every card bonus is worth chasing. But this one is low effort, high reward, and makes sense for how most people spend regularly.
If you're spending at least $500 in the next 3 months -- which most of us are -- this can be an easy $200 cash reward.
And after that, the unlimited 2% cash rewards just keep stacking.
Our Research Expert