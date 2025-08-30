Spend $500, Get $200: This Is One of the Easiest Card Bonuses Around

Part of my job is to track credit card bonuses. I look for offers that are not just big, but worth it.

Sometimes, the best wins aren't always the headline-grabbing $800 offers (though those are nice)... The real winners are bonuses that check three boxes:

They're easy to earn. The card has long-term value beyond the bonus. The card is something you'll actually use -- without forcing spending.

That's why I'm a big fan of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), especially for people looking to score an easy win with ongoing value.

A $200 bonus that's surprisingly easy to earn

Here's the current welcome offer for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: New cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.

That's it. Spend $500, get $200.

Think of it like a 40% discount on your next $500 worth of stuff you were already going to buy. And you don't need to do anything special. Just buy your regular groceries, gas, Amazon orders, or whatever your budget looks like.

Let's be honest -- $500 goes fast these days. Blink twice at Target and you're halfway there.

It's rare to find a bonus with such a low spending requirement, especially for a no-annual-fee card.

Ongoing 2% cash rewards on all purchases

Once you've earned the welcome bonus, the card continues to reward you.

You'll earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases. Every single one.

There are no categories to track or rotating calendars to worry about. And there's no complicated miles or point systems. Just steady cash rewards.

If you're like my family, spending about $3,000 per month, that's $720 in cash rewards throughout the year.

Smaller spenders will still benefit. Even just $500 a month in regular spending means $120 cash rewards in a year.