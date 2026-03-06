Still Paying 20% Interest? These Are Hands-Down the Best 0% Intro APR Balance Transfer Cards
I've helped a lot of families save $1,000+ in interest by making one smart move: transferring their high-interest credit card balance to a 0% intro APR card and going heads-down on paying it off.
Used wisely and responsibly, balance transfer cards are an amazing tool for debt pay-off.
The three cards below are my top picks for March 2026, each with slightly different offers you can apply for right now.
1. Discover it® Chrome -- great pick if you want rewards while you pay off debt
The Discover it® Chrome card lets you knock out debt interest-free AND earn real rewards on everyday spending. It's also got a great welcome offer to boost rewards in the first year.
Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. After that, a 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR applies, based on creditworthiness.
Why I like it: You earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter plus 1% on all other purchases. And the welcome offer is pretty cool -- Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. That's a nice bonus on top of an already solid debt payoff tool.
If you're someone who wants to feel like you're still "winning" while getting out of debt, this card makes that possible.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
2. Citi Simplicity® Card -- best if you want the longest runway to pay it off
When it comes to sheer payoff time, the Citi Simplicity® Card is hard to beat. It has one of the longest 0% intro APR offers available right now, and doesn't charge surprise fees along the way.
Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers (and 12 months on Purchases). After that, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies. Balance transfers must be completed within four months of opening.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Why I like it: On top of the massive no-interest window, this card has no late fees, no penalty rate, and no annual fee. That's pretty rare.
If you're worried about life getting messy while you're paying down debt, the Citi Simplicity® Card gives you real breathing room.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
3. Citi Double Cash® Card -- best for long-term, flat-rate rewards after you're debt-free
This is the card I'd reach for if I was thinking way past the payoff period. It has a great intro APR offer for balance transfers, paired with one of the best flat-rate cash back structures out there.
Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers (balance transfer offer only). After that, a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies.
Why I like it: You earn 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. It's perfect for folks that have a reasonable amount of credit card debt to tackle (think, $5,000 or less), and want to earn rewards while they're paying it off.
New cardmembers can also earn $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening (fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back).
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Which balance transfer card is best for you?
It really depends on where you are in your debt payoff journey -- and what you want from a card long-term.
If your sole goal is getting out of debt, my recommendation is to forget about rewards completely. Just pick the card with the longest 0% intro APR window that fits your timeline, transfer your balance, set up autopay for the minimum, then throw every extra dollar at that balance.
Once the debt is gone, then you can think about which card you actually want in your wallet for everyday spending.
One more thing: whatever card you choose, you should always use it responsibly. A balance transfer card is a tool. And just like any tool, it only works if you use it with a plan.
Ready to stop handing your money to the bank in interest? See all the best 0% intro APR balance transfer cards available in 2026.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.