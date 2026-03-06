Still Paying 20% Interest? These Are Hands-Down the Best 0% Intro APR Balance Transfer Cards

I've helped a lot of families save $1,000+ in interest by making one smart move: transferring their high-interest credit card balance to a 0% intro APR card and going heads-down on paying it off. Used wisely and responsibly, balance transfer cards are an amazing tool for debt pay-off. The three cards below are my top picks for March 2026, each with slightly different offers you can apply for right now. 1. Discover it® Chrome -- great pick if you want rewards while you pay off debt The Discover it® Chrome card lets you knock out debt interest-free AND earn real rewards on everyday spending. It's also got a great welcome offer to boost rewards in the first year. Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. After that, a 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR applies, based on creditworthiness. Why I like it: You earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter plus 1% on all other purchases. And the welcome offer is pretty cool -- Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. That's a nice bonus on top of an already solid debt payoff tool. If you're someone who wants to feel like you're still "winning" while getting out of debt, this card makes that possible.

Discover it® Chrome Apply Now for Discover it® Chrome On Discover's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.70/5

4.70/5

Credit Score:



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Discover it® Chrome On Discover's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 6 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months Regular APR 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically 1% - 2% Cashback Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Bottom Line The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Pros/Cons Welcome bonus offer Gas and restaurants rewards 0% intro APR No annual fee No foreign transaction fee Low cash back rates

Card Details INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness. Redeem cash back for any amount No annual fee. Terms and conditions apply.



2. Citi Simplicity® Card -- best if you want the longest runway to pay it off When it comes to sheer payoff time, the Citi Simplicity® Card is hard to beat. It has one of the longest 0% intro APR offers available right now, and doesn't charge surprise fees along the way. Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers (and 12 months on Purchases). After that, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies. Balance transfers must be completed within four months of opening. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Why I like it: On top of the massive no-interest window, this card has no late fees, no penalty rate, and no annual fee. That's pretty rare. If you're worried about life getting messy while you're paying down debt, the Citi Simplicity® Card gives you real breathing room.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Citi Simplicity® Card Apply Now for Citi Simplicity® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5

4.90/5

Credit Score:



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi Simplicity® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)

Rewards N/A Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Great intro APR No annual fee No late fees No penalty APR Choose your own payment date No rewards Foreign transaction fee

Card Details No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock



3. Citi Double Cash® Card -- best for long-term, flat-rate rewards after you're debt-free This is the card I'd reach for if I was thinking way past the payoff period. It has a great intro APR offer for balance transfers, paired with one of the best flat-rate cash back structures out there. Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers (balance transfer offer only). After that, a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies. Why I like it: You earn 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. It's perfect for folks that have a reasonable amount of credit card debt to tackle (think, $5,000 or less), and want to earn rewards while they're paying it off. New cardmembers can also earn $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening (fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back).

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Citi Double Cash® Card Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5

4.90/5

Credit Score:



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. 2% cash back Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. $200 Bottom Line This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons High cash back 0% intro APR balance transfer offer No annual fee Free credit score monitoring Foreign transaction fee No 0% intro APR on purchases

Card Details Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases. If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

