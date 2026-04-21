Still Paying 20% Interest? These Balance Transfer Cards Can Help You Stop

If you're carrying a balance on a credit card, chances are you're getting charged north of 20% APR -- which means the math is seriously working against you.

For example, a $5,000 balance at 22% will cost you roughly $1,100 in interest per year. And that's before you add another dollar to the tab.

Luckily, top balance transfer credit cards can help you hit the pause button. And the three cards below go a step further: They earn cash back while you pay down your debt. That's a genuine savings double-whammy.

Here are three of our favorite balance transfer cards to help you save on debt today.

1. Citi Double Cash® Card: Long balance transfer offer, plus 2% cash back on everything

The Citi Double Cash® Card offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, with a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR after that. That's one of the longest windows you'll find on a card that also earns cash back.

The earning rates are pretty great, too. You'll earn 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases -- with no categories to track.

That second 1% is also another incentive to pay your balance on time -- exactly the habit you should be building to avoid future debt. You'll also get 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

One important caveat: There's no intro APR period on purchases, so you'll want to pay off your purchases in full to avoid accruing more interest. Still, if you want 0% interest on balance transfers and simple rewards, the Citi Double Cash® Card is a great option.

Current welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.