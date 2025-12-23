Still Time in December: The Top Balance Transfer Card With 21 Months at 0%
Paying down credit card debt can feel like climbing a staircase with two heavy suitcases full of rocks. You make progress step by step, but high interest keeps adding weight every time you move.
If that sounds familiar, you're far from alone. The average U.S. household carries more than $9,300 in credit card debt, according to Motley Fool Money research.
That's where balance transfer cards can help. The right one gives you a long break from interest so your payments finally start making real progress.
And right now, one card clearly stands out.
The Citi Simplicity® Card
We recently named the Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for 2026, largely because it gives cardholders one of the longest 0% intro APR windows available today.
Here's why it earns that spot among balance transfer cards.
1. Generous balance transfer terms
The Citi Simplicity® Card offers a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. That's nearly two full years where your payments go toward your balance instead of interest. After the intro period ends, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
That early fee is really competitive -- just $150 on a $5,000 balance if you transfer during the intro window.
2. No annual fee, no late fees, no penalty APR
Another advantage of the Citi Simplicity® Card is its fee structure.
The card has no annual fee and does not charge late fees or a penalty APR. This helps keep costs more predictable, especially during the 0% intro APR period, when the goal is to reduce balances as efficiently as possible.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
How much could this card actually save you?
Say you owe $7,000 on a credit card charging 22% APR, and you're able to put $350 per month towards that balance.
If you keep your current card:
- It takes about 26 months to pay off
- You rack up roughly $1,799 in interest
If you transfer the balance to the Citi Simplicity® Card:
- You'd pay a $210 balance transfer fee
- It would take 21 months to pay off the balance
- You'd pay $0 in interest charges
Net savings: approximately $1,589
Same debt, same payments -- just a payoff strategy that actually lets your money work for you instead of against you.
A few smart things to know before applying
To get the most out of the 0% intro APR period, it helps to transfer your balance within the first four months, when the fee is lower.
From there, the goal is simple: pay down as much of the balance as possible while interest is off the table. 0% intro APR cards can be a powerful tool for getting ahead of debt, but they're not meant to be long-term keepers for new charges or rewards.
The good news is this card has no annual fee, so once your balance is paid off, keeping the account open with a zero balance can still support your credit profile over time.
Just keep in mind that most balance transfer cards, including this one, typically require a good to excellent credit score for approval.
Nearly two years of breathing room
A long 0% intro APR window doesn't make the stairs disappear, but it does let you drop the heavy suitcases that are weighing you down. With 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers (a regular ongoing 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR after), no late fees, no penalty APR, and no annual fee, the Citi Simplicity® Card gives you space to reset.
You still have to show up and make the payments, but the climb becomes simpler, steadier, and far more manageable.
2026 can be the year you finally get ahead of your debt. Click here to learn more in our full review and apply for the Citi Simplicity® Card now.
Our Research Expert