Still Time in December: The Top Balance Transfer Card With 21 Months at 0%

Paying down credit card debt can feel like climbing a staircase with two heavy suitcases full of rocks. You make progress step by step, but high interest keeps adding weight every time you move.

If that sounds familiar, you're far from alone. The average U.S. household carries more than $9,300 in credit card debt, according to Motley Fool Money research.

That's where balance transfer cards can help. The right one gives you a long break from interest so your payments finally start making real progress.

And right now, one card clearly stands out.

The Citi Simplicity® Card

We recently named the Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for 2026, largely because it gives cardholders one of the longest 0% intro APR windows available today.

Here's why it earns that spot among balance transfer cards.

1. Generous balance transfer terms

The Citi Simplicity® Card offers a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. That's nearly two full years where your payments go toward your balance instead of interest. After the intro period ends, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

That early fee is really competitive -- just $150 on a $5,000 balance if you transfer during the intro window.

2. No annual fee, no late fees, no penalty APR

Another advantage of the Citi Simplicity® Card is its fee structure.

The card has no annual fee and does not charge late fees or a penalty APR. This helps keep costs more predictable, especially during the 0% intro APR period, when the goal is to reduce balances as efficiently as possible.