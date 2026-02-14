Still Time in February: The Top Balance Transfer Card With 21 Months at 0%

Want to save a bundle on high-interest debt, but don't know where to start? I've got a great way to do it: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), with an intro offer than spans nearly two full years.

Simply put, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers one of the longest intro APR offers you'll find on any credit card. It also comes with no annual fee, which means you won't have to worry about paying money to save money.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, and why it's my go-to balance transfer recommendation this month.

Unlock nearly two years of intro APR

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has one of the simpler value propositions of any credit card. It comes with:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies

$0 annual fee

$600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

That's one of the longest intro APR periods available today, and you'll get it for no annual fee. That means if you're looking to save on interest, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.