Still Time in February: The Top Balance Transfer Card With 21 Months at 0%

Published on Feb. 14, 2026

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Want to save a bundle on high-interest debt, but don't know where to start? I've got a great way to do it: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), with an intro offer than spans nearly two full years.

Simply put, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers one of the longest intro APR offers you'll find on any credit card. It also comes with no annual fee, which means you won't have to worry about paying money to save money.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, and why it's my go-to balance transfer recommendation this month.

Unlock nearly two years of intro APR

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has one of the simpler value propositions of any credit card. It comes with:

  • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies
  • $0 annual fee
  • $600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

That's one of the longest intro APR periods available today, and you'll get it for no annual fee. That means if you're looking to save on interest, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Should you apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect Card?

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my number one way to save on high-interest debt, but that doesn't make it a fit for everyone. Keep in mind that it has:

  • No ongoing earning rates or rewards structure
  • A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5
  • A 3% foreign transaction fee

Also note that balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.

Still, those are all small potatoes if you're looking to save on interest this year. With almost two years to pay down debt or make purchases interest-free, cellphone protection, and no annual fee, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the perfect way to get your finances back on track today.

Ready to start saving? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.

