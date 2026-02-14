Still Time in February: The Top Balance Transfer Card With 21 Months at 0%
Want to save a bundle on high-interest debt, but don't know where to start? I've got a great way to do it: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), with an intro offer than spans nearly two full years.
Simply put, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers one of the longest intro APR offers you'll find on any credit card. It also comes with no annual fee, which means you won't have to worry about paying money to save money.
Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, and why it's my go-to balance transfer recommendation this month.
Unlock nearly two years of intro APR
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has one of the simpler value propositions of any credit card. It comes with:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies
- $0 annual fee
- $600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card
That's one of the longest intro APR periods available today, and you'll get it for no annual fee. That means if you're looking to save on interest, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Should you apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect Card?
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my number one way to save on high-interest debt, but that doesn't make it a fit for everyone. Keep in mind that it has:
- No ongoing earning rates or rewards structure
- A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5
- A 3% foreign transaction fee
Also note that balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.
Still, those are all small potatoes if you're looking to save on interest this year. With almost two years to pay down debt or make purchases interest-free, cellphone protection, and no annual fee, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the perfect way to get your finances back on track today.
Ready to start saving? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.
Our Research Expert
