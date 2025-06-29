Still Using a Debit Card for Travel? That Mistake Could Be Costing You Thousands

I know, I know… Using your debit card is easy. It's familiar. It keeps you out of credit card troubles. I totally get it.

But seriously, if you're still using a debit card to pay for travel stuff -- like flights, hotels, or rental cars -- you might be unknowingly leaving hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars on the table.

Not to mention, you could be missing out on some other perks and protections that can save your trip if things go sideways.

Here's everything you need to know -- and how to switch things up without overcomplicating your life.

Credit card rewards can offset your entire trip

Let's talk numbers. Many of the best travel cards offer anywhere between 2% to 5% back in rewards on travel-related purchases. That may not sound like much -- until you add it all up…

Say you spend $3,000 on flights, hotels, and food during a single trip. That could net you an easy $60 - $150 or more in rewards, depending on the card you have.

And that's just for a single trip! If you're traveling multiple times a year, and using the card on regular purchases, it's easy to rack up over $500 in annual travel rewards.

Debit cards don't offer anything close to this in rewards.

If you're looking for an easy starter travel card, check out this crowd favorite from Chase. I've personally used it for years, and right now it comes with a massive welcome offer for a limited time.

Built-in protections can save your trip (and your wallet)

Beyond points, another huge benefit of travel cards is built in protections and insurance.

Here are just a few of the protections you can get when you book travel with the right cards:

Trip cancellation or interruption coverage : Get reimbursed if your trip gets delayed or canceled for covered reasons

: Get reimbursed if your trip gets delayed or canceled for covered reasons Lost luggage reimbursement : Receive money if your bags go MIA

: Receive money if your bags go MIA Rental car insurance : Decline the rental company's pricey coverage and still be protected

: Decline the rental company's pricey coverage and still be protected Emergency assistance: Access help abroad, from medical referrals to travel coordination

If you book travel with a debit card, you probably won't get any of these. That means if your plans go sideways, you're likely on your own -- financially and logistically.

How to switch smartly (and maximize your rewards)

Here's a simple four-step way to dip your toe in the credit card rewards pool:

Pick a starter travel card -- Here's our best travel cards list. You can't go wrong with either of the top two. Start with travel bookings -- Use this credit card only when buying flights, hotel stays, or rental cars. Pay it off right away -- Treat it like a debit card by paying the balance in full after each use. Track your rewards -- Use the issuer's portal or app to see how quickly your points add up.

This strategy gives you all the best rewards, protections, and perks, without risking credit card debt or overspending.

Interested in even more travel perks, like VIP status upgrades or lounge access? Compare all our top-rated travel credit cards here for 2025.

You're booking travel anyway. Might as well earn rewards by using different cards. Your next trip could pay for your next-next trip. Just sayin'!