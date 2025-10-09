Stop Drowning in Debt: Get 0% Intro APR for 21 Months With This Card
Trying to erase high-interest debt? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is one of the best ways to do it.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with one of the longest intro APR offers on the market. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2025.
If I were trying to get out from under a mountain of debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the card I'd use to do it. Here's what you need to know before you apply.
Get an intro APR for almost two whole years
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't come with a ton of bells and whistles -- it earns no rewards and doesn't have a ton of perks.
For a $0 annual fee, though, you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies.
That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find, making the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card a fantastic option for saving on interest. Other cards either come with solid rewards rates, but shorter APR periods (like the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card), or the same intro APR period on balance transfers, but a shorter one on purchases (like the Citi Simplicity® Card).
Simply put, if you're looking to save on both debt and purchases, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
Ready to save today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card right for you?
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a fantastic way to save on interest, but it's not a great choice if you're looking for long-term perks. It's important to note that the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has:
- No ongoing earning rates or rewards structure
- A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5
- A 3% foreign transaction fee
The balance transfer fee almost always works out to be a better deal than paying interest, but it's still worth noting. And the fact that the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't earn any rewards hurts, too.
Still, if your only goal is to save a bundle on interest, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of the best cards out there. With almost two years of intro APR and no annual fee, it's a great way to get your finances on track -- and make sure they stay that way.
Ready to chip away at high-interest debt? Check out our list of the best 0% intro APR cards to explore all the top options.
Our Research Expert