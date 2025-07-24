Stop Leaving Free Travel on the Table: Here's How Credit Card Points Actually Work

If you've ever heard a friend brag about booking a flight or hotel with points (it's me, hi), you might've wondered how they pulled it off -- and how you can do it, too.

The good news? Credit card points aren't just for frequent flyers or finance nerds. With the right rewards card, everyday purchases like groceries, gas, and even streaming subscriptions can help you earn free travel faster than you'd think.

Personally, I use the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), and it's helped me save thousands on flights and hotels over the years. Here's how you can too.