Stop Leaving Free Travel on the Table: Here's How Credit Card Points Actually Work
If you've ever heard a friend brag about booking a flight or hotel with points (it's me, hi), you might've wondered how they pulled it off -- and how you can do it, too.
The good news? Credit card points aren't just for frequent flyers or finance nerds. With the right rewards card, everyday purchases like groceries, gas, and even streaming subscriptions can help you earn free travel faster than you'd think.
Personally, I use the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), and it's helped me save thousands on flights and hotels over the years. Here's how you can too.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.99% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
What are credit card points?
Credit card points are a type of rewards currency you earn when you use a rewards credit card. Some cards offer a flat rate, like 1 point per dollar spent. Others give you extra points in certain categories -- like 3x points on dining or 5x on travel booked through the issuer's portal.
Over time, those points can add up to serious value, especially if you know how to use them strategically.
The fun part: What can you actually get with points?
You can usually redeem your points for things like:
- Cash back or statement credits
- Travel (flights, hotels, rental cars, etc.)
- Gift cards or online shopping
- Transfers to airline and hotel loyalty programs
But not all redemptions are created equal. Travel redemptions -- especially transfers to airline or hotel partners -- usually offer the most bang for your buck, particularly if you're using one of the best travel cards that unlocks higher-value perks and transfer options.
Don't settle for $0.01 per point. Here's how to get more value
Depending on how you use them, your points can be worth a little… or a lot. Here's an idea of how they're typically valued:
- Cash back or statement credit: ~$0.01 per point
- Travel through your card's portal: ~$0.01-$0.015 per point
- Transfers to travel partners: Up to $0.02+ per point
That means 10,000 points could be worth $100 in cash -- or $200+ in travel if you use them wisely.
I often transfer my Chase Ultimate Rewards points to an airline partner and book flights that would've cost $300+ for a fraction of that in points. It's one of the best ways to squeeze extra value out of the system.
Think the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card might be a fit for your wallet? Apply today and start racking up points.
The secret sauce: You need the right card
Not all rewards cards are built the same. To unlock serious travel value, you'll want a card that:
- Earns flexible points
- Offers transfers to travel partners
- Comes with a solid welcome bonus (think 60,000+ points)
Just one heads-up: Rewards aren't worth much if you're paying interest. Always pay your balance in full to make your points actually work for you.
If you're spending money anyway, make it count
Whether you're paying for lunch, gas, or your Netflix subscription, you could be earning points on every dollar. Over time, those points can unlock hundreds -- or even thousands -- of dollars in free travel each year.
Ready to turn your spending into your next vacation? Check out our picks for the best travel credit cards and find one that fits your lifestyle.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.